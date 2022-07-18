LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Utah Jazz potentially interested in Russell Westbrook, 8x All-Star could force a trade by next year’s trade deadline, and more | July 18th, 2022

The dumpster fire that is going on with the Utah Jazz could pull in LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. A possible scenario could see the former MVP land in Utah along with some future first-round picks.

If the Lakers don’t have a fast start and struggle until February, Anthony Davis could reportedly ask out of Hollywood. With LeBron James uncommitted to an extension, LA could fast-track the rebuild with a massive AD trade.

LeBron James’ non-committal stance on an extension is reportedly worrying the LA Lakers front office. LA will lose the four-time MVP to free agency if he plays out the final year of his contract without re-signing with the team.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of July 18, 2022:

The Utah Jazz could potentially trade for the LA Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz front office led by Danny Ainge could make a move for Russell Westbrook this summer. [Photo: Deseret News]

Another possible trade scenario that has fans in the league intrigued is the potential acquisition of Russell Westbrook by the Utah Jazz.

Utah is seemingly hoarding picks following the trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are also reported to be weighing up the possibility of shipping out Donovan Mitchell, with the New York Knicks rumored to be interested.

On an episode of “Please Don’t Aggregate This,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has an interesting theory on the Jazz’s possible interest in Westbrook. He said:

“I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to at least be plausible.”

A little later, Fischer expounded on his point on how the LA Lakers could benefit by allowing Westbrook to join the Jazz:

“If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back."

The Utah Jazz will then have to convince Westbrook to agree to a buyout if they are to land him and engineer a full rebuild.

Bill Simmons speculates that Anthony Davis could ask out if the Lakers falter yet again

So far, the LA Lakers aren't answering calls about Anthony Davis from other teams but that could reportedly change. [Photo: The New Yorker]

The LA Lakers are reportedly adamant about not trading Anthony Davis. They wouldn’t even do it to acquire wantaway Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

The story, though, becomes very complicated if it is AD who will ask to be moved. Bill Simmons pondered, on his podcast, the possibility of this stunning move:

"Anthony Davis down the road ... because if I'm doing this [Donovan] Mitchell trade now, the scenario of a really, super unhappy Laker team in January, with LeBron being like 'Yeah, I'm not re-signing after this season, I'm out.'"

Simmons added:

"And Davis is like, 'Well, I'm going to be unhappy, we don't have any picks, how are we going to get better? What's the move?'"

The veteran sports analyst took into consideration the potential trade of Donovan Mitchell to any team, particularly the New York Knicks. If LeBron James, who remains uncommitted to an extension, plays out the final year of his contract, Davis may not want to be left behind.

The 29-year-old contract with the LA Lakers runs through to the end of the 2023-24 season. Davis also has a player option the year after that which is roughly worth $43.2 million.

AD is likely to be a key part of what the Lakers will do next season based on their history and new head coach Darvin Ham’s strategy. Losing him would be a big blow to the purple and gold franchise.

The LA Lakers are getting worried as LeBron James’ extension availability draws near

LeBron James could leave the LA Lakers next season upon the expiry of his contract. [Photo: New York Post]

LeBron James is only under contract with the LA Lakers until the end of the 2022-23 season. He is eligible, though, to sign a two-year max deal that’s worth roughly north of $100 million.

However, the four-time MVP is yet to make any commitments or indications yet that he will sign an extension with the purple and gold franchise.

Last season, the 18x All-Star told the media that he loves it in Hollywood and plans to stay there. That was about four months ago and a lot has changed since then. It’s for this reason that the LA Lakers front office is reportedly worried about James' future in LA.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com had this to report on the matter:

“'They’re eager to do something,' one Western Conference executive said. The team they have is just not good enough right now. Everyone there wants to see a resolution to the (Russell) Westbrook situation. They want to see about Kyrie (Irving).”

Deveney added:

“They want to get what they can from Indiana once they start selling off pieces, whether it is Buddy Hield or Myles Turner or both. So there is some major impatience, and they are looking at LeBron (James) maybe getting an extension next month and they want to have everything in place.”

He concluded:

“Well, nothing’s in place yet.”

Everyone knows that LeBron James is all about winning championships and, to a lesser degree, playing in the league with his son Bronny. How the LA Lakers construct their team and return to contender status could help sway the four-time champion to commit and stay in Lakerland.

