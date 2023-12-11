LA Lakers set to unveil unique NBA In-Season Tournament banner inside Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 18

The Los Angeles Lakers are the recently crowned winners of the NBA In-Season Tournament after defeating the Indiana Pacers in the final. The team will hang a banner on their home venue, Crypto.com Arena, to celebrate the victory on December 18. This will be the first banner to be raised to the rafters for the new tournament in the entire league.

The Lakers announced earlier that the organization will be commemorating their recent achievement.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers will honor their All-Star duo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, on the same day. Both stars were part of the 2023 first All-Tournament Team, along with Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

Davis led all players in the tournament in total rebounds with 102. On the defensive end, the big man finished second in total blocks with 20.

According to sources, it will only be a single banner and future dates will be added to it should the Lakers win additional titles for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

To make it distinct, it will have a different color and shape compared to the already existing NBA banners.

You might also be interested in reading this:” Need you to win”: Austin Reaves recalls 2-way players begging LA Lakers to win vs Pacers for over 25% pay raise

LA Lakers guard eyeing return on Dec. 18

The LA Lakers were able to have a perfect run without a few of their key players. One of the players who have been sidelined for quite some time is Gabe Vincent. According to sources, the former Miami Heat guard could make a return when the organization honors the team’s success.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Vincent could return during their home game against the New York Knicks.

"Guard Gabe Vincent is hopeful for a return as soon as Dec. 18 for the Lakers’ home game against the Knicks, according to league sources," Charania reported. "Vincent has been limited to just four games this season because of rehabilitation from left knee effusion. He last played on Oct. 30."

Expand Tweet

The Lakers signed Vincent over the summer on a three-year, $33 million contract. The guard had a breakout year for the Heat the previous season. He was an important player for the team and helped them reach the NBA Finals, but lost against the Denver Nuggets.

The undrafted guard has only played for four games this season, averaging six points and three assists.

Also read: LeBron James flexes on IG with epic LA Lakers squad snap after crushing Pacers in inaugural NBA Cup: “4 my dogs”