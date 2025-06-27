LA Lakers sign 255lbs reigning NCAA leading scorer to audition for center position

The LA Lakers wasted no time in signing another big forward after choosing to select 6-foot-8 wing Adou Thiero with the 36th pick in the 2025 NBA draft. LA signed NCAA's reigning leading scorer, Eric Dixon, with a two-way contract to begin their audition for centers among the rookies.

Dixon averaged 23.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 35 games last year for the Villanova Wildcats in his senior season. He shot 45.7%, including 40.7% from 3. At 6-foot-8 and 255 lbs, he's one of the strongest players in this class. LA could possibly look to use him as a stretch big if he thrives during the NBA Summer League and training camp.

With this move, the Lakers fill multiple needs for bench scoring, 3-point shooting and more size in the frontcourt off the bench. Dixon, 25, could be an instant contributor because of his experience.

The Lakers have made excellent finds in the undrafted range for the past few seasons and will hope Dixon is another one of those players. He primarily slipped out of the draft because of his age and a few reservations with his lack of above-the-rim game, but LA won't mind it.

Defensive concerns remain for LA Lakers with Eric Dixon

The LA Lakers don't have much to look forward to when considering Eric Dixon's impact defensively. As high as his ceiling is on the other end, Dixon is subpar as a defender. His lack of explosiveness and additional size for his position limits his versatility on that end.

The Lakers need a more balanced player, especially in the forward spots. However, if Dixon shows promise and is serviceable at best, his chances of staying on as a two-way player remain bright. Not many prospects have the scoring ability he boasts before they enter the NBA, so the Lakers will have tough decisions to make.

