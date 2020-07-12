LA Lakers star Dwight Howard's special gesture for a 14-year-old superfan

LA Lakers star Dwight Howard recently shared some wisdom with a young fan on Instagram.

The 14-year-old received some valuable life advice from the veteran center.

LA Lakers' powerhouse center Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard is a powerhouse for the LA Lakers at the center position and has been prolific for them ever since he joined the franchise back in the 2019 NBA off-season. He is also part of the LA Lakers squad which recently landed in Orlando to enter the NBA bubble in Disney World.

Players from 22 NBA teams are isolated at Disney World in Orlando away from the normal world due to the ongoing pandemic, and have used social media to give basketball fans a glimpse into the bubble and life inside it. Today, LA Lakers veteran Dwight Howard took to Instagram to talk to a 14-year-old boy and dished out very important words of advice for the young man.

"People going to doubt you. The main thing is never doubt yourself. You can't worry about nobody else...2020 is the year of focus."



Dwight Howard chatting with a 14-year-old fan on IG.



(Via @NBABubbleLife) pic.twitter.com/SzoDh1vUAF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 12, 2020

The young teen could not believe his luck when he got added to Dwight Howard's Instagram live stream. He was quick to show his appreciation for Dwight Howard by showing off a t-shirt with the 34-year-old's name on it that he got as a present last Christmas. The LA Lakers star was quick to point out the importance of books in life by saying -

"You gotta read some books man! That's where all the knowledge at."

The conversation between the LA Lakers star and the young boy quickly shifted onto video games. The 14-year-old was to quick to point out to Dwight Howard that he plays a lot of basketball video games, to which Dwight Howard replied by saying -

"You gotta get into them books man. Video games ain't gonna help you in life."

Next, Howard asked the boy if he played any sports. The excitement from this question was visible in the boy's tone as he told Howard he plays basketball for three hours every day. Howard's reply to the young man was to put time in his studies, read books and work on his basketball skills.

The boy opened up about the excitement he felt when Dwight Howard joined Los Angeles Lakers, stating he never doubted the move. He also said that many critics questioned the Lakers' move for Howard, but stated that he stuck to his guns and always believed that Howard would make the center position his home.

Howard appreciated his young fan's enthusiasm and shared some inspiring words with him. The following is sure to stick with the young man and help him in his future endeavours -

"In this life man, people are gonna doubt you but the main thing is never doubt yourself. You gotta worry about nobody else, only worry about yourself. And nobody gonna judge you. People are always gonna have something to say about what you are and what you do. You gotta block all of that out. You can't worry about nobody else...2020 is the year of focus."

LA Lakers' Dwight Howard seen enjoying his time in the bubble

LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Dwight Howard truly is an inspiring figure both on and off the court. He was seen relaxing pool side in Orlando's NBA bubble all alone. He has been a great addition to the LA Lakers and has made plenty of appearances for them after an injury-hit campaign last year with the Washington Wizards.

