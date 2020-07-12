5 Reasons why New Orleans Pelicans will qualify for NBA Playoffs 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans will restart the race to the NBA Playoffs 3.5 games behind the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

A favorable schedule and a well-rounded roster should aid in the Pels' postseason ambitions.

Expect some Zion Williamson explosiveness in the lead up to NBA Playoffs 2020

The race for the NBA Playoffs is set to resume a little over two weeks from now on 30th July at Disney World in Orlando. While the top three seeds in each conference are more or less confirmed, there's much to play for at the foot of the table, especially in the West.

While the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks still haven't booked a postseason berth, it's only a matter of time before they do so. Looking beyond that, as many as six teams are in contention for the eighth seed in the West which is currently being occupied by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Damian Lillard has had an MVP-caliber season and I'm sure the Portland Trail Blazers will go for broke. The Sacramento Kings have also been in the ascendancy since the All-Star break. The Grizzlies themselves have defied expectations led by Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant.

Road to NBA Playoffs 2020

While I'm fully aware of the power that these franchises pack, there's only one team that I see coming up trumps in the NBA Playoffs sweepstakes. And that's the New Orleans Pelicans led by the generational Zion Williamson. Here are five reasons why the Pels will make it to NBA Playoffs 2020:

#5 Best roster on paper

Brandon Ingram during the Pelicans' first practice session inside the NBA bubble [Image: NBA.com]

The New Orleans Pelicans have easily the most well-rounded squad among the six teams vying for a spot in the NBA Playoffs from the West. Even if you exclude Zion Williamson, the side at Alvin Gentry's disposal is good enough for a postseason push.

𝙘𝙪𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 pic.twitter.com/YD5fygjo7e — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 10, 2020

Injuries and inconsistency marred the early part of their campaign but the Pels are well and truly in rhythm now, at least they were before the NBA suspension. Brandon Ingram is having a breakthrough season, while Lonzo Ball played some great two-way basketball after the All-Star break.

They also have battle-hardened veterans in Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick, with the latter looking to make it to the NBA Playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

#4 Easiest schedule

The Pelicans only have two games against teams with a winning record

The Pelicans will be entering Orlando with the easiest schedule for their eight seeding games. They start out tough against the likes of Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers but it's a merry road from there.

Four of their fixtures will be against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs, all Western Conference rivals. Wins in these games will carry the additional bonus of worsening the record of the direct competition.

#3 Better head to head against viable playoff contenders

The Pels beat Sacramento in the only game between these two teams so far this season

Let me start this point by striking two teams off the race to the NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. The Suns are far too behind and far too inconsistent to present a case for themselves. The Spurs, meanwhile, don't have a recognized Superstar to drive the results in the clutch.

That leaves the Kings, Blazers, and Grizzlies as the only other contenders for the NBA Playoffs besides the Pelicans and the latter has a 7-0 record against the rest. They've swept Portland 4-0, won the solitary game in Sacramento, and beaten Memphis twice.

Three of the Pelicans' remaining games are against the Kings and the Grizzlies, and their record this season certainly seems to favor them.

#2 Best equipped for a play-in tournament

Alvin Gentry's side has the odds stacked in their favor in case of a play-in tournament

The Pels will be kickstarting their push for the NBA Playoffs with a 28-36 record which is 3.5 games behind Memphis' record. A play-in tournament is highly likely unless the Grizzlies go on a wild run and make sure that they are more than two games ahead of the chasing pack.

When that situation comes to pass the Pelicans would be heavily favored. Yes, I know that they still need to replace the ninth seed Portland in order to participate in the play-in tournament, but I absolutely expect them to do that.

Memphis will likely be the team against whom Zion Williamson and co. face off in the ultimate elimination series and as highlighted above already, the Pels hold an edge. In the rare situation that two teams overcome Ja Morant and co. to push them out of the play-in picture, the Pelicans will be the favorites there as well.

Let's also not forget that Alvin Gentry's men will be finishing the seeding games on a lighter note as compared to other contenders for the NBA Playoffs. That should help as far as conditioning heading into the play-in tournament is concerned.

#1 The Zion Williamson factor

Zion Williamson is ready for the NBA restart [Image: NBA.com]

At the end of the day, it all comes down to the Zion Williamson show as far as the New Orleans Pelicans' chances of reaching the NBA Playoffs are concerned. It's a lot to expect from a rookie who turned 20 only recently but he's the most hyped newcomer in the NBA since LeBron James for a reason.

Zion had his explosive 22-point debut against the San Antonio Spurs where he drained for treys but his numbers since the All-Star break are more interesting. He averaged 25.1 points per fixture in those nine games while scoring at over 60% from the field and grabbing six rebounds per game.

Here's the reason why these figures are particularly important. It shows Zion's ability to get into the groove quickly after a break, something that he needs to do once the season resumes on 30th July. I expect him to bring his A-Game to the fore while leading the New Orleans Pelicans into the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

