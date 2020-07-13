LA Lakers superstar duo LeBron James, Anthony Davis bring down the NBA 2K server

After having settled down in the NBA bubble, The LA Lakers star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined youngster Quinn Cook for a session of popular basketball video game NBA 2k20.

The LA Lakers trio played against other random players from the NBA 2K universe. Given the massive fan following that LeBron James and Anthony David enjoy, it was not a surprise to see the game server struggling to accomadate all the players, who had come online just to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis and hopefully compete against them.

While it's rare to see LeBron James playing video games on an online serve, the same can't be said about Quinn Cook. The LA Lakers point forward live streams himself playing video games on the famous streaming platform twitch. He has been a consistent streamer ever since the lockdown restrictions were placed all over the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the whole LA Lakers franchise currently stuck together in the Orlando bubble, one can imagine it wouldn't have taken a lot for Quinn Cook to convince either LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

ALSO READ: LeBron James tweets out 'FreeWoj' following ESPN reporter's suspension

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quin Cook at a WNBA game

The lockdown and the subsequent resumption of NBA season at Disney World in Orlando has provided players with the opportunity to not only connect with their fans on social media but also showcase their gaming skills on various online streaming platforms.

Number of NBA players such as Quin Cook, Devin Booker, Andre Dummond, etc stream themselves playing NBA 2k20 on either twitch or YouTube.

Suffice to say, owing to the superstar status of LeBron James, everyone who plays or has either played the game before, hopped on their online server for a chance to play against the king himself. So many players joined the famous game mode of NBA 2k20, namely playgrounds, that the servers that host the game crashed, which prompted Quinn Cook to even tweet about it late on Sunday night.

Advertisement

LeBron James denying rival team even in NBA 2K

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to hold a basketball. He has a stellar reputation of consistently performing at the highest level at the most important of times. As soon as players were made aware of the fact that LeBron James and Anthony Davis had joined Quinn Cook on his server, they flocked to be part of game featuring the players from LA Lakers. The lucky ones who did get a chance to play witnessed LeBron James making in-game block which invoked an ecstatic reaction from his teammate Quinn.

LeBron, AD and Quinn Cook got on 2K tonight and everyone started following them 😂



(via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/wdo39tMpoJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

The trio was followed around everywhere by other players in the game and it was a scene to behold for the neutral. From all the content that is coming out of the NBA bubble it's pretty clear that players inside Disney World are focussed on returning to playing basketball but also are eager to keep their fans engaged on social media, with videos and pictures of various activities taking place in Orlando.

Not long before LA Lakers get back to playing competetive basketball

This served as a nice reminder for the NBA fans that LA Lakers leaders LeBron James is not only the King in real-life, but he is also one in the virtual world. There is no doubt that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for those basketball fans that got an opportunity to either play with or against the LA Lakers trio.

Fans have been eager for the season to restart and the LA Lakers face the LA Clippers on July 30th on the first day of NBA season resumption.

ALSO READ: LA Lakers Update: Rajon Rondo injured, Anthony Davis explains decision to wear own name on jersey