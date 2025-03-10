LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will be in New York on Monday to face the Brooklyn Nets in a regular season game. The Purple and Gold saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when they played the Boston Celtics. JJ Redick's team will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways against the struggling Nets.

However, the game may not be as straightforward as Lakers fans would hope. The team has been dealing with injuries recently and the situation has only worsened following their latest outing. On the road, the Lakers will need a collective effort from all available players to secure an important victory.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have had a tough season, currently on a seven-game losing streak and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-42 record. In contrast, the Lakers are holding strong in second place in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record.

An added storyline to this matchup is former Laker D'Angelo Russell, who will be facing off against his former team. The one-time All-Star, who was traded by the Lakers front office, will look to make an impact against JJ Redick's squad.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Mar. 10

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers are sure to miss three of their key contributors, with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith all ruled out. LeBron is dealing with a left groin strain, Hachimura is out with a left patellar tendinopathy and Finney-Smith is dealing with a left ankle soreness.

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) and Bronny James (G League) will also remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (back soreness) and Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) are listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

For the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford have been ruled out of Monday's game as they are both managing left hamstring injuries. Additionally, Tosan Evbuomwan, Dariq Whitehead and Tyson Etienne will be with the G League's Long Island and are also listed as out.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 10

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Lakers' predicted starting lineup could comprise Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht.

PG Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Shake Milton SG Gabe Vincent Cam Reddish

SF Dalton Knecht

PF Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Koloko

C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup is likely to consist of Ziaire Williams, Keon Johnson, Nic Claxton, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Wilson.

Starters 2nd 3rd D'Angelo Russell Reece Beekman Kendall Brown Jalen Wilson Keon Johnson Tyrese Martin Ziaire Williams Maxwell Lewis

Cameron Johnson Day'Ron Sharpe

Nic Claxton



