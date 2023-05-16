LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years. Los Angeles beat Denver in 2020 and eventually won the NBA championship.

A lot has happened since then but the main guys carrying both teams remain the same.

The Nuggets owned the best record in the West behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. They dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs and then the Phoenix Suns in the semifinals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Never satisfied. The mission continues tomorrow. Never satisfied. The mission continues tomorrow. https://t.co/4OkHjSgslf

Jokic is averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.1 steals in the postseason. “The Joker” is hitting 54.9% of his shots, including 47.5% from behind the arc. He has arguably been the best player in the playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets have the best offensive rating among all playoff teams with 118.7. Nikola Jokic is the engine behind their sizzling offensive game.

Meanwhile the seventh-seeded LA Lakers are proving that their win against the Memphis Grizzlies was no fluke. After eliminating the second-ranked Grizzlies in six games, the Lakers dethroned Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James is averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Anthony Davis has been the anchor of the best defensive team in the playoffs. AD is putting up 21.2 points and leads the league in rebounding (14.1 RPG) and blocks (3.3 BPG).

Where to watch

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets starts at 8:30 PM ET. ESPN will air the game on national TV while basketball fans can also stream the action via the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

The LA Lakers stole home court advantage in the first two rounds by beating the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in Game 1. The Denver Nuggets, though, might be too tough to crack as they had the best home record in the regular season. Denver has been unbeaten in the playoffs when they’re playing in front of their home fans.

The altitude in Mile High City might become a crucial factor, particularly for the older Lakers. LA’s best chance of stealing home court edge will be in Game 1 since they are freshest on Tuesday.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has proven that he can outcoach some of the best bench tacticians in his first season as a shot caller. He will have to come up with something to stop the Nuggets’ whirring offense that gets into a higher gear in Denver.

Anthony Davis has been dominant on the defensive end. If he can limit or contain Nikola Jokic, the LA Lakers might pull off another Game 1 upset.

Game prediction:

Spread: Nuggets (-6)

Total (O/U): 222

Moneyline: Lakers (+205) vs. Nuggets (-250)

The LA Lakers will drag the Denver Nuggets into a seesaw battle in Game 1. Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis will have a riveting back-and-forth. Denver’s offense, though, will come through and give them a 1-0 lead in the series.

Denver Nuggets 110, LA Lakers 105

Also read: Stephen Curry provides honest thoughts on LeBron James following Warriors' game 6 loss to Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes