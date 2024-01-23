LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for January 23 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers host the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. The two teams’ matchups are always interesting as both play in the same arena. However, that won’t be the case for long. The Clippers are to move on from the Crypto.com arena to the soon-to-be inaugurated Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The two teams have played twice already this season, with the LA Lakers winning on both occasions. The most recent matchup was on Jan. 7, a game that the Lakers won 106-103. LeBron James had 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Before that, the Lakers won 130-125 in OT on Nov. 1. James had 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Clippers will look to finally get one over their rivals on Tuesday. They have won two in a row and are 8-2 in the past 10 games. The Lakers, meanwhile, split the past 10 games 5-5.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers injury reports

For two teams that faced numerous injury concerns in the past few seasons, they have managed to stay fairly healthy in 2023-24.

Paul George played just 31 games in 2021-22 and 56 games in 2022-23. He has already played 39 out of the Clippers’ 41 games this season. Kawhi Leonard missed the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury and played just 52 games in 2022-23. He has featured in 37 games so far this season.

Anthony Davis’ game count in the past three seasons stood at 36, 40 and 56. This season, he has missed just two out of the Lakers’ 44 games. LeBron James missed a combined 53 games in the past two seasons. He has missed just four this season.

LA Lakers injury report for January 23, 2024

The Lakers will be without LeBron James on Tuesday because of an ankle injury. Anthony Davis is probable with Achilles tendinopathy in both feet. Jarred Vanderbilt is probable due to left heel bursitis. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Out Ankle injury Gabe Vincent Out Recovery from surgery Anthony Davis Probable Achilles tendinopathy Jarred Vanderbilt Probable Left heel bursitis

LA Clippers injury report for January 23, 2024

The Clippers will be without Ivica Zubac (right calf strain) and Moussa Diabate (right hand metacarpal fracture) on Tuesday.

Player Status Injury Ivica Zubac Out Right calf strain Moussa Diabate Out Right hand metacarpal fracture

When will LeBron James return for the LA Lakers?

James has consistently featured in the LA Lakers’ injury reports this season. He is, however, normally placed as probable or questionable and is cleared to play before tipoff.

With the 39-year-old ruled out against the LA Clippers, he could return as early as Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. There have been no reports about James aggravating the injury. This could just be a case of taking precaution.

Also read: LeBron James NBA trade ideas: 5 teams who could engage LA Lakers on a deal

When will Ivica Zubac suit up for the LA Clippers?

As per ESPN, the Clippers will be without Zubac for another three weeks. He was diagnosed with a right calf strain on Jan. 16, and the team announced he was to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!