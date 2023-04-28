LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies injury report: Game 6 2023 Playoffs round-1 (April 28, 2023)

The injury report for Game 6 of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers largely remains the same. Los Angeles listed Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Dennis Schroder as probable on Friday night.

The three have had the same status since Game 1. Davis, James, and Schroder have not missed a game in the series, though.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, will continue to miss Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia. Luke Kennard has been added to the team's injury report due to left shoulder soreness.

Kennard suffered a stinger on his left shoulder in Game 5 and didn't return. He was reportedly limited in practice heading into Friday's matchup. Memphis' training staff will keep a close watch on him during the morning shootaround and in pregame warmups.

LA Lakers Lineup and Memphis Grizzlies Lineup

Outside of the players on the injury report, the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are likely to use the same players for Game 6.

