LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Score for April 14, 2024 

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans squared off on Sunday in a high-stakes game with the playoffs and play-in tournament seedings on the line. The Lakers were fighting to keep the eighth spot, while the Pelicans hoped to seal a top-six finish.
The Lakers dominated the game early, taking a 10-point lead behind LeBron James' eight first-quarter assists. LA had tons of deflections and steals on defense, which allowed it to attack the Pelicans in transition. Anthony Davis caused New Orleans all sorts of trouble with 14 points.
However, the Pelicans didn't take long to cut the Lakers' lead short. The returning Brandon Ingram dropped nine points in the first quarter on 4 of 5 shooting, while Herbert Jones knocked timely 3s to tally six. LA went into the second frame with a 28-24 lead.
The second quarter began the same way as the first with LeBron James back in the game. He was active on the boards, on defense and his playmaking. James had nine assists and three steals in 10 minutes. The Lakers took a 22-point lead with under five minutes left in the half.
They maintained the advantage despite the Pelicans' threatening to trim that advantage, bringing it down to 15. However, that's the best they could do, especially with Zion Williamson struggling. He had four points on 1 of 6 shooting.
On the other hand, James tallied 13 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and four steals, guiding the Lakers to a 70-53 halftime lead.