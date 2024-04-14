LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Score for April 14, 2024 

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 14, 2024 20:52 GMT
The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans squared off on Sunday in a high-stakes game with the playoffs and play-in tournament seedings on the line. The Lakers were fighting to keep the eighth spot, while the Pelicans hoped to seal a top-six finish.

The Lakers dominated the game early, taking a 10-point lead behind LeBron James' eight first-quarter assists. LA had tons of deflections and steals on defense, which allowed it to attack the Pelicans in transition. Anthony Davis caused New Orleans all sorts of trouble with 14 points.

However, the Pelicans didn't take long to cut the Lakers' lead short. The returning Brandon Ingram dropped nine points in the first quarter on 4 of 5 shooting, while Herbert Jones knocked timely 3s to tally six. LA went into the second frame with a 28-24 lead.

The second quarter began the same way as the first with LeBron James back in the game. He was active on the boards, on defense and his playmaking. James had nine assists and three steals in 10 minutes. The Lakers took a 22-point lead with under five minutes left in the half.

They maintained the advantage despite the Pelicans' threatening to trim that advantage, bringing it down to 15. However, that's the best they could do, especially with Zion Williamson struggling. He had four points on 1 of 6 shooting.

On the other hand, James tallied 13 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and four steals, guiding the Lakers to a 70-53 halftime lead.

LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Rui Hachimura11631015-91-30-0
LeBron James136134016-120-11-1
Anthony Davis18620039-120-10-0
Austin Reaves11001105-71-30-0
D'Angelo Russell8031003-62-40-0
Spencer Dinwiddie0010000-00-00-0
Taurean Prince0100013-41-12-2
Gabe Vincent 0010000-10-10-0
Jaxson Hayes0200000-00-00-0

New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

PlayerPTSREBAST STLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Brandon Ingram9500014-61-20-0
Zion Williamson4550041-60-12-2
Jonas Valanciunas0000000-10-10-0
Herbert Jones11110003-53-52-2
CJ McCollum10220023-82-62-2
Larry Nance Jr.7110002-31-12-2
Trey Murphy III5110002-61-40-0
Jose Alvarado5111022-41-30-0
Dyson Daniels2111001-30-20-0
Cody Zeller2000000-00-00-0

