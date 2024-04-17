LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16, 2024

With the No. 7 seed at stake, the LA Lakers remained in Louisiana to battle the New Orleans Pelicans again. After beating their opponents 124-108 in their 82nd game of the season two nights earlier, LA hoped to punch a playoff ticket on the road. Anthony Davis was cleared to play so the Lakers will like their chances on Tuesday.

After a disappointing showing in their last game, the Pelicans came out firing in the rematch. Zion Williamson had a fast start along with Trey Murphy III. New Orleans executed with poise, probably played their best quarter against LA all season and finished the first quarter leading 34-26.

The second quarter was all Lakers, though, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell couldn't be stopped. LA's defense also bared its teeth, shackling the Pelicans for a 34-16 beatdown to lead 60-50 before the halftime break.

After the storm unleashed by the LA Lakers in the second quarter, the third frame was significantly different. Both teams struggled while defense was the main theme throughout. The New Orleans Pelicans won the period 26-23 in an old-fashioned playoff battle. Los Angeles remained in the driver's seat 83-76 before the final quarter started.

The final 12 minutes followed the third-quarter script. Los Angeles stayed in front until the home team dropped a 9-0 run to grab the lead with roughly four minutes remaining. Zion Williamson, however, injured himself as he went up for a shot.

Before the injury, "Zanos" had been unstoppable, torching the LA Lakers for 40 points. Brandon Ingram, who also returned from in injury, was also held out late in the game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was all the Lakers needed to escape with a 110-106 victory.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 20 15 0 1 3 3 6-16 0-0 8-10 -5 Rui Hachimura 13 1 1 1 0 0 5-6 2-2 1-2 -6 LeBron James 23 9 9 3 2 2 6-20 1-5 10-10 +9 D'Angelo Russell 21 0 7 1 1 1 7-14 5-11 2-2 +16 Austin Reaves 16 5 6 0 0 1 5-11 2-5 4-4 +2 Taurean Prince 6 4 0 1 1 2 2-7 2-6 0-0 -1 Jaxson Hayes 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +8 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -9 Gabe Vincent 9 4 1 1 0 0 3-6 2-4 1-1 -2 Harry Giles III DNP - - - - - - - - - Max Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - - - - Colin Castleton DNP - - - - - - - - - Skylar Mays DNP - - - - - - - - - Max Christie DNP - - - - - - - - -

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FG +/- Zion Williamson 40 11 5 1 1 3 17-27 0-1 6-9 +3 Brandon Ingram 11 4 4 0 0 3 4-12 1-1 2-2 -16 Herb Jones 10 0 0 2 0 1 4-7 2-4 0-0 +3 Jonas Valanciunas 4 10 1 0 0 0 1-7 0-1 2-2 -13 CJ McCollum 9 3 6 0 0 2 4-15 1-9 0-0 -17 Larry Nance Jr. 10 12 5 0 0 2 4-7 1-2 1-2 +9 Jose Alvarado 10 2 7 0 0 0 4-7 2-5 0-0 +12 Trey Murphy III 12 4 2 1 1 0 5-10 2-6 0-0 +10 Dyson Daniels 0 4 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Matt Ryan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl DNP - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell DNP - - - - - - - - - Nnaji Marshall DNP - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Hawkins DNP - - - - - - - - -

LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum 3-pointers tonight

LeBron James, who had been doing quite well in 3-pointers this season sunk back to inefficiency. "King James" made just one triple out of five attempts for the LA Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell, however, carried the slack from that area for the visitors. He hit 5-of-11 shots, none bigger than the last one that put the dagger on the New Orleans Pelicans' back late in the game.

Zion Williamson took one shot from deep and missed it while CJ McCollum went cold. After staying hot over the past four games, McCollum could only make one out of nine attempts from behind the arc.

