  • LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 17, 2024 02:35 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans
With the No. 7 seed at stake, the LA Lakers remained in Louisiana to battle the New Orleans Pelicans again. After beating their opponents 124-108 in their 82nd game of the season two nights earlier, LA hoped to punch a playoff ticket on the road. Anthony Davis was cleared to play so the Lakers will like their chances on Tuesday.

After a disappointing showing in their last game, the Pelicans came out firing in the rematch. Zion Williamson had a fast start along with Trey Murphy III. New Orleans executed with poise, probably played their best quarter against LA all season and finished the first quarter leading 34-26.

The second quarter was all Lakers, though, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell couldn't be stopped. LA's defense also bared its teeth, shackling the Pelicans for a 34-16 beatdown to lead 60-50 before the halftime break.

After the storm unleashed by the LA Lakers in the second quarter, the third frame was significantly different. Both teams struggled while defense was the main theme throughout. The New Orleans Pelicans won the period 26-23 in an old-fashioned playoff battle. Los Angeles remained in the driver's seat 83-76 before the final quarter started.

The final 12 minutes followed the third-quarter script. Los Angeles stayed in front until the home team dropped a 9-0 run to grab the lead with roughly four minutes remaining. Zion Williamson, however, injured himself as he went up for a shot.

Before the injury, "Zanos" had been unstoppable, torching the LA Lakers for 40 points. Brandon Ingram, who also returned from in injury, was also held out late in the game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was all the Lakers needed to escape with a 110-106 victory.

LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis201501336-160-08-10-5
Rui Hachimura13111005-62-21-2-6
LeBron James23993226-201-510-10+9
D'Angelo Russell21071117-145-112-2+16
Austin Reaves16560015-112-54-4+2
Taurean Prince6401122-72-60-0-1
Jaxson Hayes2100001-10-00-0+8
Spencer Dinwiddie0210000-30-20-0-9
Gabe Vincent9411003-62-41-1-2
Harry Giles IIIDNP---------
Max LewisDNP---------
Cam ReddishDNP---------
Colin CastletonDNP- --------
Skylar MaysDNP- --------
Max ChristieDNP- --------

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFG+/-
Zion Williamson4011511317-270-16-9+3
Brandon Ingram11440034-121-12-2-16
Herb Jones10002014-72-40-0+3
Jonas Valanciunas41010001-70-12-2-13
CJ McCollum9360024-151-90-0-17
Larry Nance Jr.101250024-71-21-2+9
Jose Alvarado10270004-72-50-0+12
Trey Murphy III12421105-102-60-0+10
Dyson Daniels0400000-10-10-0-3
Matt RyanDNP---------
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlDNP---------
E.J. LiddellDNP---------
Nnaji MarshallDNP- --------
Cody ZellerDNP- --------
Jordan HawkinsDNP- --------

LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum 3-pointers tonight

LeBron James, who had been doing quite well in 3-pointers this season sunk back to inefficiency. "King James" made just one triple out of five attempts for the LA Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell, however, carried the slack from that area for the visitors. He hit 5-of-11 shots, none bigger than the last one that put the dagger on the New Orleans Pelicans' back late in the game.

Zion Williamson took one shot from deep and missed it while CJ McCollum went cold. After staying hot over the past four games, McCollum could only make one out of nine attempts from behind the arc.

Edited by Michael Macasero
