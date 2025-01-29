LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the LA Lakers 118-104 on Tuesday, even without Joel Embiid and Paul George. Philly took advantage of Anthony Davis' injury that forced the big man to just 10 first-quarter minutes to even the season series with Los Angeles. Tyrese Maxey dropped 27 points in the first half and finished with 43 points to lead the 76ers, who are now on a three-game winning run.

The 76ers also got a boost from Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon. They combined for 48 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Oubre and Yabusele jolted the home crowd with their energy and hustle plays.

LeBron James couldn't carry his team despite putting up 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Austin Reaves missed the opportunity to step up and ended with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Rookie Dalton Knecht came off the bench to contribute 24 points and five rebounds.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 4 2 0 1 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 +3 Rui Hachimura 13 2 1 0 0 1 6-9 1-3 0-0 -8 LeBron James 31 8 9 1 0 8 10-16 1-4 10-11 -11 Austin Reaves 13 6 8 1 0 3 6-10 1-3 0-0 -4 Max Christie 3 4 2 0 0 1 1-6 1-6 0-0 -8 Dorian Finney-Smith 3 3 0 0 0 3 1-6 1-6 0-0 -2 Cam Reddish 5 1 0 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 3-5 +5 Jaxson Hayes 4 3 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 -19 Christian Koloko 4 2 4 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 -7 Shake Milton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +3 Bronny James 0 3 1 0 0 3 0-5 0-3 0-0 -8 Dalton Knecht 24 5 0 0 0 1 8-13 5-8 3-3 -14

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Guerschon Yabusele 14 5 3 4 0 2 6-9 0-0 2-2 +11 Justin Edwards 7 4 3 3 0 2 3-7 1-3 0-0 -9 Tyrese Maxey 43 3 2 2 0 1 15-26 4-11 9-9 +20 Eric Gordon 14 3 2 0 1 0 4-8 3-6 3-3 +19 Kelly Oubre Jr. 20 8 5 0 0 2 8-18 0-5 4-4 +7 Pete Nance 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Adem Bona 4 6 1 0 3 1 1-5 0-0 2-5 +2 Kyle Lowry 0 4 1 2 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 +12 Reggie Jackson 0 2 1 1 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 +10 Jeff Dowtin Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Ricky Council IV 16 7 2 2 0 0 6-10 3-6 1-2 -1 Ander Drummond DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Summary

The LA Lakers looked to extend a four-game winning run on Tuesday when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers. LA beat Philly 116-106 at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 8, but it played the rematch on the road on short rest.

LA opened the first quarter with a 12-5 run, forcing 76ers coach Nick Nurse to call a timeout. Philadelphia responded behind Tyrese Maxey and Guerschon Yabusele to make it 18-15 with 3:32 left. The game stayed close and ended at 25-25 at the end of one quarter.

Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the first quarter because of an injury, did not return in the first half. Without AD, the Lakers discombobulated. They went down 48-32 in the second quarter to the hosts. Tyrese Maxey's 27-point first half helped push the 76ers to a 73-57 lead. Guerschon Yabusele, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon gave the team a boost on both ends of the floor.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia's defense clamped down on LA in the third quarter, limiting the Lakers to 19 points. Tyrese Maxey continued his sizzling form and scattered 14 points in the period. The 76ers carried a 99-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia Sixers cruised to a 118-104 win, their third straight. LA Lakers coach JJ Redick raised the white flag midway through the final quarter. He took out LeBron James for good and allowed mostly second-stringers to finish the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.