LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box scores for March 13, 2024

The LA Lakers were on the road on Wednesday to visit the Sacramento Kings for a showdown. LeBron James and Anthony, who were both iffy before the game, were cleared to suit up. They would be leading the Tinseltown squad against the hosts.

Austin Reaves came out firing, scoring 11 of the Lakers' first 13 points in the first three minutes of the first quarter. The Kings kept up with the visitors behind balanced scoring led by Keegan Murray.

After 12 minutes, the Lakers and Kings were tied 29-29. Rui Hachimura joined Reaves in the scoring spree to lead LA. LeBron James went scoreless in the said period.

Murray continued his hot form in the second quarter to finish the first half with 14 points while Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis combined for 20. De'Aaron Fox was limited to eight points but the Sacramento Kings led 60-56 going to the halftime break.

The Sacramento Kings defense bared its teeth in the third quarter against the LA Lakers. Austin Reaves, after a 19-point first half, could add just a point. LeBron James had three to tally nine points in the first three quarters of play.

Sacramento's balanced scoring continued to hurt the Lakers. De'Aaron Fox hasn't erupted but he hasn't had the need to as the others stepped up. Domantas Sabonis could finish the night with another triple double. The Kings held an 88-73 advantage leading into the final quarter.

The LA Lakers desperately tried to cut the Sacramento Kings' lead in the fourth quarter but couldn't do it. Harrison Barnes hit four of his seven 3-pointers to help douse every rally attempt from the Lakers.

The dagger came with a little under a minute when Domontas Sabonis' pass gave the Kings a fresh 12-point lead. "Domas" made his 10th assist to go with 17 points and 19 rebounds. The home team came out with a 120-107 victory.

The Sacramento Kings finished 4-0 this season against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game player stats and box scores

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 22 10 3 1 1 2 7-18 1-2 7-8 -8 Rui Hachimura 20 3 1 0 0 2 9-11 2-3 0-0 -6 LeBron James 18 13 9 2 0 5 6-16 2-8 4-6 -10 D'Angelo Russell 6 2 6 1 1 2 2-9 1-4 1-2 -4 Austin Reaves 28 6 4 1 0 1 10-17 7-12 1-2 -2 Taurean Prince 7 1 0 2 0 0 2-2 1-1 2-2 -13 Harry Giles III 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Max Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Jaxson Hayes 4 1 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 -5 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -9 Skylar Mays 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Max Christie 2 1 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -8

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 17 19 10 2 1 2 6-10 0-1 5-6 +10 Harrison Barnes 23 2 2 0 0 0 8-15 7-11 0-0 +8 Keegan Murray 19 11 3 2 0 3 7-13 5-10 0-0 +10 De'Aaron Fox 21 4 7 1 0 2 9-20 1-5 2-2 +13 Keon Ellis 14 2 0 3 1 1 5-8 3-5 1-2 +6 Kessler Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Alex Len 4 0 0 2 0 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 +3 Davion Mitchell 6 2 2 0 0 1 3-6 0-2 0-0 +3 Malik Monk 8 3 6 0 0 2 3-10 1-4 1-2 +11 Chris Duarte 6 1 0 1 0 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 +1 Colby Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Jalen Slawson DNP - - - - - - - - - JaVale McGee DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Ford DNP - - - - - - - - -

LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes 3-pointers tonight

LeBron James made one of three 3-point attempts in the first half tonight while D'Angelo Russell muffed both of his tries from long range. Austin Reaves' sizzling-hot start was highlighted by 5-for-7 shooting from rainbow distance.

De'Aaron Fox, meanwhile, couldn't buy a basket in three attempts from the same distance in the first half. Fox's teammate Harrison Barnes finished 1-for-2 during the same stretch.

After 48 minutes, "King James" ended 2-for-8 in 3-pointers while Reaves finished 7-for-12. Russell had an off night and tallied 1-for-4 from deep.

"Swipa" also misfired for most of the night from behind the arc for the Sacramento Kings, finishing 1-for-5. Harrison Barnes came to the rescue, though, drilling 7-for-11, four of which came in the pivotal period.