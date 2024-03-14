LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 13)

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers hit the road for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Despite uncertainties surrounding the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis prior to the game, both were cleared to participate, assuming leadership roles for the Lakers against the hosts.

The Lakers' offense ignited early, with Austin Reaves contributing 11 of the team's first 13 points within the opening three minutes of the first quarter. However, the Kings remained resilient, buoyed by a balanced scoring effort led by Keegan Murray. As the first quarter concluded, the scoreboard reflected a deadlock at 29-29.

Rui Hachimura joined Reaves in the scoring frenzy, bolstering the Lakers' offensive output. Remarkably, LeBron James remained scoreless throughout the initial period. Meanwhile, Murray maintained his impressive form into the second quarter, accumulating 14 points by halftime, while Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis combined for an additional 20 points. Despite a limited offensive output from De'Aaron Fox, tallying just eight points, the Sacramento Kings held a narrow lead of 60-56 as the teams headed into the halftime intermission.

Top 5 moments from the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game:

Here's a closer look at all the top highlights and moments from the marquee Pacific Divison clash:

#5 Rui Hachimura fakes three defenders

Rui Hachimura exhibited exemplary footwork as he operated from the low-post, moving away from the rim with Domantas Sabonis guarding him.

Employing a deceptive step-back feint, Hachimura's maneuver caused Sabonis to lunge, catching both him and the assisting defenders off guard. In a poised display, Hachimura executed a smooth left-handed finger roll, uncontested, for the score.

#4 Harrison Barnes with the thunderous slam

Harrison Barnes compensated Anthony Davis for his robust defense in tightly guarding him at the corner 3-point line.

Barnes initiated a baseline drive with three assertive dribbles, effectively evading Davis who trailed behind.

Barnes ascended for an emphatic dunk, rendering LeBron James immobile and opting not to challenge the shot.

#3 Domantas Sabonis with the no-look pass

Sabonis' influence extends far beyond mere scoring and rebounding, as the big man has developed into a superb playmaker, adept at creating high-quality scoring opportunities for his teammates.

In a notable play, Sabonis penetrated the paint, attracting the attention of four Lakers' defenders. Without hesitation, he swiftly delivered a pinpoint pass to the open Keegan Murray in the right corner. Murray capitalized on the opportunity with a successful 3-pointer, furthering their team's lead.

#2 LeBron James hammers it down changing hands midway

LeBron James, renowned for defying the constraints of age, showcased his athleticism and flair with a remarkable slam dunk. Despite being 39 years old, the King exhibited a display of showmanship as he soared past Harrison Barnes and elevated before Domantas Sabonis could intervene.

In a stunning display of skill and agility, LeBron not only executed a powerful dunk but also demonstrated versatility by changing hands midway through the maneuver.

#1 Domantas Sabonis overpowers Anthony Davis

Sabonis, known for his formidable strength in the league, asserted his presence in the low block against Anthony Davis.

Establishing a deep post-up position, Sabonis employed multiple shoulder fakes to outmaneuver Davis before executing a powerful bump and finishing with authority. The force of Sabonis' move sent Davis tumbling to the ground

The Kings swept the Lakers in their season series, winning all four games with Wednesday's 120-107 win.