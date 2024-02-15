LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 15, 2024 03:43 GMT
The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz are meeting for the third and final time this season on Wednesday. With the two likely jockeying for the final play-in spots, the winner of the season series could have a big advantage down the stretch. LA and Utah are tied at 1-1 apiece heading into the matchup.

The Lakers are playing without LeBron James but still have Anthony Davis leading the charge. Rui Hachimura’s sizzling-hot first half gave the visiting team the boost it badly needed to open the game. D’Angelo Russell’s all-around skills have also helped LA get off to a good start.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have gotten big contributions from the bench to help Lauri Markkanen. Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn have been superb with their productions on both ends of the floor. Utah will be content it trailed LA, 70-69 going into the halftime break.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game player stats

LA Lakers game player stats

Rui Hachimura has already tallied 21 points to lead the Lakers. Anthony Davis has 16 to go with six rebounds and one block.

Here are the Lakers' first-half player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis1660012
Taurean Prince211000
Rui Hachimura2111000
D'Angelo Russell949100
Austin Reaves1212102
Christian Wood220000
Jaxson Hayes001200
Spencer Dinwiddie503201
Dylan Windler300000
Colin CastletonHas not entered game
Skylar MaysHas not entered game

Utah Jazz game player stats

Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 13 first-half points. Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn combined for 23 points, six assists and one rebound.

Here are the Jazz's first-half player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
John Collins6710013-70-20-0
Lauri Markkanen13600015-101-32-2
Walker Kessler6400223-50-10-0
Collin Sexton5020102-51-20-0
Keyonte George8262023-52-30-0
Taylor Hendricks3200001-41-40-0
Jordan Clarkson13040024-83-52-2
Talen Horton-Tucker5110012-31-20-0
Kris Dunn10121004-51-21-1
Luka SamanicHas not entered game
Brice SensabaughHas not entered game
Otto Porter Jr.Has not entered game
Omer YurtsevenHas not entered game
Kira Lewis Jr.Has not entered game

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game player ratings

(There are no advanced player ratings yet as of this writing)

LA Lakers game player ratings

Utah Jazz game player ratings

