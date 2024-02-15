LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz are meeting for the third and final time this season on Wednesday. With the two likely jockeying for the final play-in spots, the winner of the season series could have a big advantage down the stretch. LA and Utah are tied at 1-1 apiece heading into the matchup.

The Lakers are playing without LeBron James but still have Anthony Davis leading the charge. Rui Hachimura’s sizzling-hot first half gave the visiting team the boost it badly needed to open the game. D’Angelo Russell’s all-around skills have also helped LA get off to a good start.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have gotten big contributions from the bench to help Lauri Markkanen. Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn have been superb with their productions on both ends of the floor. Utah will be content it trailed LA, 70-69 going into the halftime break.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game player stats

LA Lakers game player stats

Rui Hachimura has already tallied 21 points to lead the Lakers. Anthony Davis has 16 to go with six rebounds and one block.

Here are the Lakers' first-half player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 16 6 0 0 1 2 Taurean Prince 2 1 1 0 0 0 Rui Hachimura 21 1 1 0 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 9 4 9 1 0 0 Austin Reaves 12 1 2 1 0 2 Christian Wood 2 2 0 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 0 0 1 2 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 5 0 3 2 0 1 Dylan Windler 3 0 0 0 0 0 Colin Castleton Has not entered game Skylar Mays Has not entered game

Utah Jazz game player stats

Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 13 first-half points. Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn combined for 23 points, six assists and one rebound.

Here are the Jazz's first-half player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- John Collins 6 7 1 0 0 1 3-7 0-2 0-0 Lauri Markkanen 13 6 0 0 0 1 5-10 1-3 2-2 Walker Kessler 6 4 0 0 2 2 3-5 0-1 0-0 Collin Sexton 5 0 2 0 1 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 Keyonte George 8 2 6 2 0 2 3-5 2-3 0-0 Taylor Hendricks 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 Jordan Clarkson 13 0 4 0 0 2 4-8 3-5 2-2 Talen Horton-Tucker 5 1 1 0 0 1 2-3 1-2 0-0 Kris Dunn 10 1 2 1 0 0 4-5 1-2 1-1 Luka Samanic Has not entered game Brice Sensabaugh Has not entered game Otto Porter Jr. Has not entered game Omer Yurtseven Has not entered game Kira Lewis Jr. Has not entered game

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game player ratings

(There are no advanced player ratings yet as of this writing)

LA Lakers game player ratings

Utah Jazz game player ratings

