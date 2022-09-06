“LA is the land of superheroes and that’s the Superman!” - Snoop Dogg delivers an emphatic statement on Shaquille O'Neal during his appearance in new Lakers documentary  

Shaquille O'Neal was destined to be an LA Lakers player. The fifth episode of the new documentary on the franchise, 'Legacy: True Story of the LA Lakers,' focused on O'Neal signing with the team. Rapper Snoop Dogg, a hardcore Laker fan, was among the interviewees on that episode. He made an emphatic statement about Shaq joining the Lakers, saying:

"LA is the land of superheroes, and that’s the Superman!”

The ten-part docuseries by Hulu has shifted to the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era. The Lakers went through a rough patch after the "Showtime" era, which saw them dominate the '80s.

The Lakers' fortunes changed when they decided to recruit O'Neal in free agency and Bryant through the draft.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



fadeawayworld.net/2020/07/11/sha… Shaq O’Neal had the perfect season with the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers Shaq O’Neal had the perfect season with the 2000 Los Angeles Lakersfadeawayworld.net/2020/07/11/sha… https://t.co/9JeBkUyQtA

Jerry West says Shaquille O'Neal had Los Angeles written all over him

Shaquille O'Neal attends the Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers game (2015-16 NBA season)

Shaquille O'Neal was a natural fit to become the LA Lakers' next big star. He was the biggest and most physically dominant player in the league and had a Hollywood image. He frequently appeared in commercials and began a music career in 1993.

Former Lakers star and general manager Jerry West reflected on these aspects when recruiting him in free agency. Here's what the "logo man" had to say about Shaq's pairing with the Lakers in the latest episode of "Legacy: True Story of the LA Lakers":

"He was the biggest, most dominant player in the league. Even though we had really good free agents out there, he was the one that would supply everything that the Lakers needed. Huge personality, big smile. He had Los Angeles written all over him."

Signing Shaq proved to be a game-changer for the LA Lakers. The "Big Aristotle" led the Lakers to a three-peat alongside the late Kobe Bryant. O'Neal won the Finals MVP award each season. The Lakers made four Finals appearances in five years during their early 2000s dynasty.

ESPN @espn



DOMINANT Shaq's time with the Lakers ... one word:DOMINANT Shaq's time with the Lakers ... one word: DOMINANT 😤 https://t.co/ROMfPWmHqN

O'Neal averaged 33.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest across 20 games in the Finals. He also won his first and only MVP title with the Purple and Gold in 2000.

Meanwhile, O'Neal began his acting career after joining the Lakers. His first two movies, Kazaam and Steel, were released in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott