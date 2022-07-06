"Lake Tahoe is the only place in the world that ain't hot" - Charles Barkley says Lake Tahoe is one of his favorite places in the world, questions how it’s always cold there

NBA legend Charles Barkley has been an avid golfer for more than 30 years, despite not having the best swing. Barkley is set to compete at the 2022 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe from July 6-10.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Joe Passov, Barkley revealed that Lake Tahoe is one of his favorite places in the world. The reason? The "Inside the NBA" host claims it's the only place in the world that's not hot. Barkley lives in Phoenix, so he knows a thing or two about living in the summer heat.

"Lake Tahoe is the only place in the world that ain’t hot," Barkley said. "No matter where I'm at, or at my house in Arizona, we know it's hot as hell. If I'm in Philly for the summer, it's hot. When I fly to Lake Tahoe, I'm like, 'Damn. How in the world is this the only cool place in the world?'"

He continued:

"I mean, I think we had rain maybe two out of 27 years. The other 25 years, the weather's been like, 70 degrees, never humidity, a nice little breeze. I'm like, 'I cannot wait to get there.' Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite places in the world."

Barkley has played in the American Century Championship every year since it started in 1990. He has yet to win the tournament, with odds of 7,500 to 1 to win it this year. "The Round Mound of Rebound" came in 72nd out of 89 competitors last year.

The Hall of Fame forward even bet $100,000 on himself to finish in the top 70 last year but lost. However, Barkley is feeling good this year, and he's even thinking of wagering another $100,000 on himself to finish in the top 70. According to The Athletic, there are 87 participants in the 2022 American Century Championship.

"Last year, when I put $100,000 on myself and went down to the last few holes, that was exciting," Barkley said. "I hate that they lowered the odds but I'm still probably going to bet another 100 grand on me being in the top 70."

Charles Barkley among 87 participants for 2022 American Century Championship

Charles Barkley at the American Century Championship - Round One

Charles Barkley is among the biggest names participating in the 2022 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. However, he's not the only NBA athlete on the list of competitors. Barkley will have to compete against Vince Carter, Alex Caruso, Dell, Seth and Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry and defending champion Vinny Del Negro.

Joining the NBA stars are NFL stars, MLB legends, WWE superstars and actors. Aaron Rogers is the biggest NFL star on the list, while a handful of the former Philadelphia Phillies are competing. The Miz is making his debut, with Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas and Miles Teller representing Hollywood.

