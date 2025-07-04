Laker legend Mychal Thompson calls Deandre Ayton an "All-Star" talent and says he's had an "underachieving career" (EXCLUSIVE)  

The proud Lakers alum and native Bahamian will watch Deandre Ayton in a purple and gold uniform with both a proud and critical eye.

Mychal Thompson, the Lakers’ longtime radio analyst for KSPN, believes in Ayton’s talent so much that he expects him to average at least 18 points, 12 rebounds and two to four blocks per game. But after the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft has shown inconsistency with his play and durability with the Phoenix Suns (2018-23) and Portland Trail Blazers (2023-25), Thompson understands the scrutiny on whether Ayton will actually redeem himself with the Lakers.

“He’s an All-Star talent, but he has to do it over an 82-game schedule and do it consistently. So I don’t blame people for being a little bit skeptical about him,” Thompson told Sportskeeda. “But I have faith in him. I know he’s going to prove to everybody how good he is.”

Thompson spoke to Sportskeeda candidly about what Ayton needs to do to become a more consistent player as well as his fit with LeBron James, Luka Dončić and Coach JJ Redick. Thompson also shared his outlook on whether James will retire with the Lakers and how the Lakers will fare next season.

What do you think of the news with the Lakers getting Ayton?

Thompson: “I think it’s a great move. He’s the perfect center for the Lakers. He’s the perfect partner for Luka with the high screen and roll, and the high lobs and throwing it into the post. That’s what I like about D.A. – he’s not just a screen-and-roll center. You can throw the ball into the post, and he can score with his back to the basket. He has top-10 center skills. I think he’s going to be much more motivated to show his skills and all-around ability more consistently now that he’s with the Lakers.”

Why do you think that will be given how everything played out in Portland and on his way out in Phoenix?

Thompson: “There’s a lot of reasons. He’s a Laker. He’s got to be excited about putting on that jersey and what an honor it would be. He has the chance to be the next great Lakers center, following in the footsteps of Wilt [Chamberlain], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Shaq, Vlade [Divac] and even Andrew Bynum. Those are centers that held it down. So did Dwight Howard. They had the honor to put on the uniform as a Lakers center. Now, he has that honor and that privilege. I think he’s going to recognize that comes with a lot of responsibility, accountability and expectations. Plus, he has the ability to be an All-Star as a Lakers center. This is his third team. Two other teams have sort of given up on him. I think he’s out to prove to everybody just how good he really can be.”

What will the fit look like with Luka and LeBron?

Thompson: “It’ll be perfect, man. He can knock down mid-range shots. He can roll to the basket. He can play above the rim. He can attack the rim. So with him playing with Luka and LeBron are easy. Luka and LeBron command so much attention. That’s going to open up the floor even more for Deandre. He just has to go out there and play to his abilities – try to rebound like crazy and protect the basket. He’s capable of doing all of that. Anybody can fit with LeBron. If you can’t fit in with LeBron James, you shouldn’t be in the league with how good he is (laughs). LeBron can fit with any player and any team. Any player can fit with LeBron because LeBron is so good and so great. Just do your job, and you’ll fit in with LeBron.”

I know you’ve known DA for a while, and you’ve been a huge fan. But why don’t you think these past few seasons have worked out the way you had hoped it had?

Thompson: “Yeah, I thought when he was drafted at No. 1 [in 2018] that he was going to be an All-Star center for many years. So he’s underachieved with his abilities. I think he knows that. And I think he’s out to prove now that he’s a Laker that he is worth the risk and that he will play up to people’s and my expectations of him. He has a whole lot more talent than I ever had, so I think he should be way better of a Laker than I ever was. I expect him to be that.”

Have you given him much perspective about this move?

Thompson: “No, I haven’t talked to him yet. I hope I get a chance to talk to him. I’ll just tell him,’ Hey man, I hope you recognize the ability and opportunity you have now to play with two great players like Luka and LeBron. And to be the Lakers’ center, not only for this year. But as a long-term fixture as their center. Because he has this opportunity now. So don’t take it for granted. Don’t let it go to waste. That’s what I’m going to tell him: ‘Show everybody that you are an All-Star caliber center.’”

During the 2021 NBA Finals, you told me you thought he could become the next David Robinson…”

Thompson: (interrupts). “That’s right. He has that kind of ability. He just has to get that motor revving and keep it revving. So it’s up to him. He can be as great as he wants to be. I think that now that he is a Laker, he’s going to prove that. It’s easy now now that he’s a Laker. The Lakers are the Bahamas’ favorite team. I’m telling you they are. I know they like the Miami Heat because they’re close by. But the Lakers are the Bahamas’ team. So now they have a Bahamian playing for the Lakers. Just like it motivated me and Rick Fox, I think the same will work for him.”

Though he was talented and had some success in Phoenix, there were times Deandre felt frustrated that the offense didn’t feature him enough. What’s your message to Deandre on handling a role where he’s not the focal point of the offense?

Thompson: “That’s easy. Just rebound and play defense. You’re right. Sometimes, Luka is going to get it going. Sometimes, LeBron. Or Rui [Hachimura] or Austin Reaves, those guys can also get it going. So if you’re not the focal point of the offense, you still can affect the game by rebounding and locking up the paint on defense.”

What do you expect DA can learn from LeBron with his training and recovery habits?

Thompson: “Just with how to be a pro every night. That’s what makes the greats like LeBron and Kobe [Bryant] and Magic [Johnson] so great as Lakers. They’re ready to play every game. They don’t take any nights off. Don’t take any nights off. Learn that from LeBron. He sets the example for everybody on that team. So if everybody follows his example, the Lakers can win a championship.”

What will DA need to do with handling the spotlight with playing on the Lakers and managing the distractions in Los Angeles?

Thompson: “Oh embrace it. Now he’s playing for the No. 1 basketball brand in the world. Now all eyes are on him, much more so than in Phoenix and in Portland. So embrace that and appreciate that. So now people will really care about his career now that he is a Laker. The spotlight has gone up to sunlight level. So embrace that, appreciate it and be grateful for it. Now everyone wants to see him and watch him. That means a lot more than when he was in other places where people didn’t care as much. Now people care about you because you’re a Laker.”

JJ is intense in the sidelines. How do you think the dynamic will work with him and Deandre?

Thompson: “That’s what I like about him. JJ is not going to tolerate any mediocrity from him or any laziness or any inattentiveness. JJ doesn’t mess around. He’s like a young Pat Riley. That’s what I love about JJ. He’s very intense, and he expects his players to show up every night.”

How do you think Deandre can handle that type of tough coaching?

Thompson: “I think that’s what he needs. JJ is not there to coddle anybody. He’s a grown man. JJ is not there to be their friend. He’s there to be his coach. That’s what every player in the NBA needs.”

What does this mean to you that DA is with the Lakers as a Bahamian?

Thompson: “It means so much man because I know how much the Lakers mean to the Bahamas. Now that they have one of their favorite sons with the Lakers, that makes it extra special. He’s from the Bahamas and he’s a Laker. I know that he understands how much the Lakers are loved in the Bahamas. So I think he’s going to make sure he doesn’t let down the Lakers fans in America, and especially the Lakers fans in the Bahamas, too.”

What does DA mean to the Bahamas?

Thompson: “He knows he means a lot. But I think it has gone up 100-fold now that he’s a Laker. Of course, they cared about him when he was with the Suns and the Blazers. But now that he is a Laker and he has a chance to represent the Bahamas, he understands the responsibility that comes along with that. He understands how much the Lakers are loved in the Islands.”

What do you make of the Lakers’ early-season developments with LeBron exercising his player option, losing Dorian-Finney Smith and acquiring Jake LaRavia?

Thompson: “They lost DFS. But I expect Dalton Knecht to take another step this year. People can’t forget about him and how much promise he showed last year. Austin Reaves is going to play at an All-Star level and will be geared up for his free agent year. LeBron is LeBron. He’s going to be 41. He’s on a one-year deal, and that won’t make any difference to him. You know he’s going to come every night to compete, whether it’s on a one-year deal or a 10-year deal. I don’t worry about him. So the Lakers are loaded. All they have to do is stay healthy, and they’ll be right in the mix again next season.”

What about the uncertainty on if LeBron will even be with the Lakers for the entirety of next season?

Thompson: “I expect him to be there the whole season. I would be shocked if he asks out or if he is moved. I expect him to retire as a Laker.”

And Jeanie [Buss] already said the Lakers will retire his jersey following his Hall-of-Fame induction.

Thompson: “Yeah, you have to, man. LeBron is arguably one of the top four players ever to play the game. My top four are Kareem, Wilt, LeBron and [Michael] Jordan. So he’s in the top four and in the Mt. Rushmore of basketball. Even though he played the bulk of his career someplace else, he has done enough. With as great as he is, you definitely have to put No. 23 up in the rafters.”

Add all of this up, and what does the Lakers’ season end up with both their finish and how Ayton plays overall?

Thompson: “The West is so tough, but the Lakers will be in the top four. They will be right where they were last season. They were No. 3 last season, but Oklahoma City is the favorite again. Assuming everybody is healthy, the Lakers will be in the top four. And I expect Deandre Ayton to be capable of being a 20 [points], 10 [rebounds] type-of-guy. He might not get 20. [points a game]. But I expect him to get 18 [points] and 12 [rebounds] every game and be a lock-down defender. I mean, come on. He should be able to do that in his sleep, as good as he is.

Obviously, he’s got to share the ball with three offensive players in Austin, Luka and LeBron. There are other great scorers on the team, too. But if I was coaching him and I was in the coach’s meeting or players’ meeting with him, I would say, ‘I need 18 and 12 out of you every night, and about two to four blocks. He’s definitely capable of doing that.”

Do you plan on having an active dialogue with him about his season, or stay in your broadcasting lane?

Thompson: “Yeah, he’s got enough people in his head around him. He’s got LeBron. He’s got Luka. He’s got the coaching staff. He doesn’t need me in his ear unless he asks for my observations. I’m not going to step on his toes. He’s a seven-year veteran, anyway. He knows what to do.”

I understand you see Deandre’s talent and have been a big fan. But what do you say to fans still skeptical that he’s going to revitalize his career with the Lakers?

Thompson: “They’re not wrong to say, ‘Show me.’ I don’t blame them for saying that because he’s shown glimpses of how good he can be. He’s an All-Star talent, but he has to do it over an 82-game schedule and do it consistently. So I don’t blame people for being a little bit skeptical about him. But I have faith in him. I know he’s going to prove to everybody how good he is.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

