Lakers 2023 NBA Draft picks predictions: Players, round & more

After making the conference finals this season, the LA Lakers are going to be busy this summer. Their first chance at adding more talent to the roster is the NBA Draft.

Leading up to Thursday night, the LA Lakers are armed with a pair of draft picks. They'll be on the clock at No. 17 just outside the lottery, and have a second-round pick that is slotted in at No. 47.

While they currently have two draft picks, that could change as things get closer. With their duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis looking to compete now, adding young players might not be on their radar. It's also worth pointing out that there have already been rumors of them shopping the 17th overall pick.

Teams around the league are already stacking up, which could lead to more movement on draft night. LA is a team always looking to make a move, and they have the picks and tradeable contracts to do so.

Who could the LA Lakers select with their draft picks?

While the Lakers might be shopping their first-round pick, but there is a scenario that they end up making the selection. If that's the case, they'll have a plethora of enticing prospects to choose from.

Recent mock drafts have LA picking Keyonte George with the 17th pick. He is a 6-foot-4 guard that spent the past year playing in the NCAA for Baylor. In 33 games this season, George averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

As for their second selection of the night, Terquavion Smith is a name that has been connected to the Lakers. He is also a 6-foot-4 guard and is coming off a season at NC State where he posted averages of 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Since most of their rotation is set already, LA should be looking to move their picks for win-now players. Also, they have a proven track record of finding young talent in other ways.

After going undrafted, LA brought in Austin Reaves on a two-way contract. He quickly earned an NBA deal and has been a key component of the supporting cast ever since. Reaves performed so well this postseason that some are expecting him to receive some massive offers in restricted free agency this summer.

