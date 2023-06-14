Lakers Trade Rumors: Purple & Gold exploring scenarios involving No. 17 pick

After making the conference finals this season, it is sure to be a busy offseason for the LA Lakers. The front office has many decisions to make as they attempt to put a contending roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The first chance at making upgrades is at the NBA Draft. Recent reports suggest that the team is exploring all options with their first-round pick. Right now, they are slated to be on the clock at No. 17 next Thursday.

“The Lakers are also exploring trade scenarios as well, especially with teams that have multiple picks,” wrote ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With just a week until the draft kicks off, countless trade rumors have come about. Along with LA tyring to move their pick, multiple teams in the top 10 are also exploring their options.

It could thus be a very busy draft night for teams across the league given the volume of rumors that have emerged.

As for who LA could take if they keep the pick, mock drafts have them selecting Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan. The 6-foot-4 guard played 33 games last season and averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Can the LA Lakers get much for their first-round pick?

The LA Lakers might see their first-round pick as a chance to upgrade their roster, but the return might not be what they hope. Since teams that select above them are also shopping their picks, possible trade partners might be more inclined to do business with them.

One thing the pick could do is be a filler piece to help LA get a bigger deal done. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis fresh off a deep playoff run, the Lakers are sure to try and upgrade the supporting cast. Packaging the No. 17 pick with some of the contracts they have now could be an avenue to getting better.

The best chance for the Lakers to make a big upgrade this summer is through a sign-and-trade with D'Angelo Russell. They acquired the guard at the trade deadline, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

At 27, Russell is in the prime of his career and is one of the top free agents this summer at the point guard position. Russell could very well be a consolation prize for teams that miss on James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Fred VanVleet.

Based on this report, it seems like LA will be doing everything they can to not be picking at No. 17 next week.

Poll : 0 votes