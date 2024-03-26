Lakers have 2nd best net differential with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor in 8-year veteran’s absence: Insider 

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been teammates in the LA Lakers for five seasons. They won the 2020 NBA championship and the first NBA In-Season Tournament. However, with James reaching the twilight of his career and Davis dealing with multiple injuries, fans wonder if the duo is still as effective as it once was.

Senior NBA Reporter for the LA Lakers Jovan Buha, though, recently explained why the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is still worthy of contending for a title.

Buha provided statistics showing how James and Davis have the ninth-best net differential when playing together on the floor. According to the numbers he provided, LeBron and "AD" on the court have outscored opponents by 3.3 points per hundred possessions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reporter also pointed out that James and Davis have the second-best net differential when eight-year NBA veteran Taurean Prince isn't playing with them. Statistics show that the "King" and "Brow" have outscored opponents by 10.1 points per hundred possessions without Prince.

Expand Tweet

Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis make another deep Playoff run this season?

LeBron James (left) and Anthony Davis

It has been four years since the LA Lakers become the NBA champions. In 2020, LeBron James and Anthony Davis won the title for the Purple and Gold in the NBA Bubble. Since then, they reached the Western Conference Finals last season.

That happened despite the Lakers being predicted to miss the entire postseason due to their poor start to the regular season. Fast forward to the present day, things are looking a bit brighter for the "Lakeshow."

Austin Reaves is slowly transitioning into a star. D'Angelo Russell has tapped into his inner All-Star, while the team is playing better compared to last season. That means there's no reason why they can't make a deep playoff run this year when they secured the seventh seed in the Play-In Tournament.

Given how they have a better roster compared to last season, their chances of going all the way to the Finals are higher in 2024. Of course, it's easier said than done, especially that the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder have proven to be worthy contenders in the West.

Nevertheless, with LeBron James still playing like he's in his prime and Anthony Davis maintaining his health by playing 67 of 71 games, the LA Lakers remain a force to be reckoned with.