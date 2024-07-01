"Lakers building a nursing home" - NBA fans roast Lakers for pursuing former champion amid Klay Thompson rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to add impactful players to their roster for next season. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis as their focal points, the team need quality players who can fill versatile roles in their roster together with other role players such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

One player that LA is reportedly interested in is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. Lopez is a longtime starter for the Bucks, helping them win the 2021 NBA championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported LA's interest in Lopez. This came after LeBron James expressed his willingness to take a pay cut amid the pursuit of free agent and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

With the prospect of Lopez in mind, some fans expressed how they feel about potentially adding another veteran to the roster.

“Lakers building a nursing home LMFAOOO,” said one fan.

“I don’t hate it but I don’t love it either!,” said one fan.

“I dare you lakers,” another fan wrote.

Other fans also chimed in in the discussion, roasting LA for showing interest in almost everyone made available by their teams in the offseason.

“The Lakers are everywhere 😩” said another fan.

“The Lakers are interested in everyone 🤣” one fan claimed.

“From Klay and Grant to Brook Lopez Lord take me now,” said one fan.

Brook Lopez remained healthy throughout last season, playing 79 games for the Bucks. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, including 36.6% from the three-point area.

Klay Thompson set to meet with LA Lakers

Amid LA's reported interest in Brook Lopez, longtime Golden State star Klay Thompson has been listening to offers as he enters free agency and is reportedly keen to leave the Warriors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is set to meet with four teams in the opening hours of the free agency. The four-team list includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the two Los Angeles teams.

Thompson could be the two-way shooting piece LA needs for next season. Thompson, who won four NBA titles with the Warriors, averaged 17.9 points per game on 38.7% shooting from beyond the arc last season.

However, Klay had a 0-point performance in his last game with the Warriors in the play-in tournament, where he missed all of his 10 attempts.

Be that as it may, LA is banking on Thompson's willingness to play alongside ball-dominant players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis in hopes of adding another championship run to their resume.