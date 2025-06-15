"Lakers center option off the board" - NBA fans react as Rockets lock in Steven Adams with $39M contract extension

The Houston Rockets offered Steven Adams a contract extension on Saturday. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Adams agreed to a three-year extension worth $39 million. Charania noted the offer was tabled to the big man due to the Rockets' success this season.

The Rockets shocked the basketball world this season after securing the second seed in the Western Conference after an 11th-place finish in the conference last year.

However, the Golden State Warriors knocked them out of the first round. The Rockets proved to be worthy opponents for the more experienced Warriors team as they took the series to seven games.

Fans on social media reacted to Steven Adams' contract extension with Houston. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Lakers Center option off the board. 😡"

"Huge loss for Steven Adams. He was destined to be a major piece for the Lakers next season. Would’ve been the best backup big in the league, coming off the bench for Claxton or Gafford. He could’ve become an LA icon. A star."

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"HES WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A LAKER," one exclaimed.

"supposed to be a Laker 💔," one tweeted.

"Lakers fans in disbelief," one said.

"Cross one potential big off the list for LA," another said.

Kevin Durant potentially playing for Rockets next season

After extending Steven Adams' contract on Saturday, all signs lead to the Rockets pursuing Kevin Durant. Houston has the 10th pick of the 2025 NBA draft, which was expected to be used to secure a lottery big man. However, with Adams remaining on the roster, it seems that their lottery pick could be used as one of the trade assets when making an offer to the Phoenix Suns.

Their hopes of acquiring Durant aren't as farfetched as it seems. There are several reports that KD is interested in playing in Houston. NBA insider Jake Fischer initially reported that playing in Houston was "appealing" to Durant. Other insiders Sam Amick, Jon Krawczysnki and Kelly Iko confirmed the appeal and reported that KD "prefers" to play for Houston.

However, Houston might need to think this through before pursuing a trade with Phoenix. Getting Durant could mean sacrificing the young core that helped them secure the second seed in the Western Conference this year.

