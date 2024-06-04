Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas’ baby bump on display as she models chic white outfit

LA Lakers star D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, showed off her baby bump on Instagram. The couple, who have been together since 2020, already share one child, and from the looks of things, baby No. 2 will be here soon.

Six weeks ago, Russell's girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, shared on Instagram that she was six months pregnant. Based on the timeline, it appears the couple will have a chance to welcome their second child before the 2024-25 NBA season starts.

After previously indicating that she was six months pregnant, D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend shared another photo on Instagram. This picture, which was posted to Ivaniukas' story, showed her putting her baby bump on full display.

In an all-white outfit, Ivaniukas gave fans an update on her pregnancy.

In addition, Ivaniukas also shared a video from her point of view, showing D'Angelo Russell and their son playing together in the pool.

"Our little secret!" - D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas' exciting offseason as they await baby number two

As some NBA fans may be aware, the latest image of Ivaniukas' baby bump wasn't the first time the LA Lakers star's girlfriend shared photos during her pregnancy. In addition to the latest image, in February, Ivaniukas shared her and Russell's little secret with the world.

While posting about Russell's birthday on Instagram, Ivaniukas announced that the couple are expecting their second child. Of course, Russell and the Lakers, at the time, were gearing up for what they hoped would be a big postseason run.

Despite an early exit from the playoffs for D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers, with him and his girlfriend expecting their second child together, the couple has plenty to celebrate.

Of course, at the same time, it's no secret that Russell's future with the Lakers is up in the air. Following an unsuccessful postseason campaign, Russell could be on his way out from LA.

According to recent reports, Russell is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract and will hit free agency in late June. With just weeks to go until the June 29 deadline, we will soon see what this offseason has in store for Russell.

While there's plenty still up in the air, one thing is clear. When the 2024-25 NBA season tips off in October, D'Angelo Russell will enter the season as a father of two.