Lakers fans concerned about Austin Reaves' IG getting hacked after suspicious activity

NBA fans noticed some suspicious activity from LA Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves’ Instagram account on Wednesday. This left some concerned that the 25-year-old may have been hacked.

Reaves’ latest IG story features a screenshot of Chinese writing, along with a Chinese caption. Considering that Reaves is a White American of German descent, the story immediately raised fans’ alarm bells.

“These trolls are getting out of hand,” one fan said.

“I thought he was hacked for a second, LMAO,” another said.

However, some later pointed out that Reaves’ IG story is likely in connection to his signature shoe deal with the Chinese shoe company Rigorer.

“The shoe brand he is partners with is Chinese. Probably a promo,” one fan said.

“It's a cross-promo with his shoe sponsor Rigorer,” another said.

Nonetheless, numerous others had fun with Reaves’ IG story. It has become a long-running joke that the NBA’s worst players head to China when they can no longer get new contracts. So, many quipped that the Lakers guard was taking his talents overseas.

“Shanghai Sharks tryna recruit,” one fan said.

“Get ready to learn … wait a minute,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Reaves’ latest IG story:

Amid suspicious Instagram behavior, Austin Reaves likely to remain with Lakers

Austin Reaves’ latest IG story may have caused fans to quip that he is on his way out of LA. However, it looks like Reaves will be a Laker for the foreseeable future.

Per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, LA has been reluctant to include the 25-year-old in any trades “barring a clear-cut All-Star shockingly becoming available.”

Reaves is in his third season with the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. After signing a two-year, $2.49 million contract with LA as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Reaves made a name for himself as a scorer and playmaker.

He parlayed his early-career success into a four-year, $53.83 million contract in the offseason and his Rigorer signature shoe deal, worth over $1 million annually.

Reaves is once again playing a key role for the Lakers this season as the team’s fourth-leading scorer. Through 52 games, he is averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 48.6% shooting.

Additionally, he remains a Lakers fan favorite. So, given his popularity, production and relatively cheap contract, it looks like LA would prefer to hold onto him long-term.

