Lakers fans demand D’Angelo Russell re-signing in free agency at Darvin Ham’s expense 

LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell recently opened up about his fractured relationship with coach Darvin Ham during last year’s Western Conference finals. With Russell having an $18.7 million player option for next season, Lakers fans are pondering the possibility of him providing LA with an ultimatum.

After being acquired by the Lakers at last season’s trade deadline, Russell played a key role in the franchise’s run to the West finals. The 28-year-old averaged 17.4 points per game over 17 regular season games and 15.7 ppg over the first two rounds of the playoffs.

However, in the conference finals, Russell struggled, averaging just 6.3 ppg on 32.2% shooting as LA was swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. In Game 4 of the series, the former All-Star was demoted to a bench role, with Ham depending heavily on veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

According to Russell, Ham favored Schroder due to their history together when Ham was an assistant coach with Schroder’s former team, the Atlanta Hawks. Thus, Russell was uncomfortable discussing his struggles with Ham.

“His relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn't have a relationship with Darvin,” Russell told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “When I was struggling, I would've been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. ... I just accepted it.”

Following last year’s playoff exit, Schroder signed a two-year, $25.43 million contract with the Toronto Raptors. He was subsequently dealt to the Brooklyn Nets at this year’s trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Lakers retained Russell on a two-year, $36 million deal with a player option for next season. He has since broken out over the last two months, averaging 22.5 ppg over 26 games since being reinserted into LA’s starting lineup on Jan. 13.

Russell’s strong play has some fans worried he could decline his player option and leave in free agency. However, others are hopeful he will use his success as bargaining power to get Ham fired.

Lakers fans call for LA to choose D’Angelo Russell over Darvin Ham

On Wednesday, the X/Twitter account Lakers Legacy shared a hypothetical scenario involving D’Angelo Russell’s upcoming contract negotiations with LA. According to the outlet, if Russell stipulates that Darvin Ham must be fired for him to re-sign, he will be “forever GOATED.”

Amid Lakers fans’ growing frustration with Ham, they concurred.

“If he’s the reason Ham gets fired, I want his jersey retired and a statue,” one fan said.

“I'm buying D-Lo's jersey if he plays good in the playoffs and he gets Ham fired,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to the hypothetical scenario:

Darvin Ham on his relationship with D’Angelo Russell

Notably, in Dave McMenamin’s article on D’Angelo Russell’s journey with the Lakers, he added that Darvin Ham and Russell have been working on their relationship.

According to Ham, while they don’t always see eye-to-eye, they are communicating better this season, making their relationship manageable.

“There's times we agree to agree, agree to disagree or come to an understanding,” Ham said.

“But it's not so much the dialogue as it is the access to have it. And I can't stress that enough. I can go to him and let him know how I feel and meet him halfway, or tell him I need him to come more over to my way, or [it can be] him telling me how I need to trust him more and come more over to his way. And it's a workable relationship.”

The Lakers (36-30) entered Wednesday sitting ninth in the Western Conference with 16 games remaining. It remains to be seen if they will secure a playoff spot and if Russell will continue his improved play. However, those outcomes will likely play a key role in his and Ham’s futures with the franchise.

