  • "Lakers fans devastated right now": NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards' teammate to sign whopping $125,000,000 in FA

"Lakers fans devastated right now": NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards' teammate to sign whopping $125,000,000 in FA

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 28, 2025 02:11 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Lakers fans devastated right now": NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards' teammate Naz Reid to sign whopping $125,000,000 in FA. (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Edwards’ teammate, Naz Reid, has reportedly secured a massive five-year, $125 million deal to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Senior NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news Friday, revealing that the former Sixth Man of the Year and the Timberwolves front office have reached an agreement to keep the dynamic forward in Minnesota.

Reid declined a $14 million player option, opting instead to explore free agency. Multiple teams were reportedly prepared to offer deals in the same ballpark as Minnesota’s, but Reid ultimately chose to continue his journey with the Timberwolves, staying alongside star guard Anthony Edwards.

News of Reid’s impending extension quickly set social media ablaze, with NBA fans flooding platforms with raw and unfiltered reactions to the star forward’s decision to stay put in Minneapolis

"Lakers fans devastated right now," a fan said.
Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Naz Reid enjoyed another stellar season with Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid delivered the best season of his NBA career during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2024-25 campaign. He posted career highs across all major statistical categories, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Coming off the bench, Reid shot an impressive 46.2% from the field, including 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Reid’s value lies in his rare combination of size and shooting ability, making him one of the most sought-after players in the league. A proven floor spacer, the Timberwolves forward has built a reputation for knocking down clutch 3-pointers and delivering in key moments, often swinging momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

What sets Reid apart even further is his ability to ignite the offense off the bench. While he has the talent to start for many teams, his decision to remain in a sixth-man role to stay in Minnesota underscores his selfless, team-first mentality and commitment to winning.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
