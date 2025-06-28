Anthony Edwards’ teammate, Naz Reid, has reportedly secured a massive five-year, $125 million deal to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Senior NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news Friday, revealing that the former Sixth Man of the Year and the Timberwolves front office have reached an agreement to keep the dynamic forward in Minnesota.

Reid declined a $14 million player option, opting instead to explore free agency. Multiple teams were reportedly prepared to offer deals in the same ballpark as Minnesota’s, but Reid ultimately chose to continue his journey with the Timberwolves, staying alongside star guard Anthony Edwards.

News of Reid’s impending extension quickly set social media ablaze, with NBA fans flooding platforms with raw and unfiltered reactions to the star forward’s decision to stay put in Minneapolis

"Lakers fans devastated right now," a fan said.

Capytain Phillips @CapyPhillips LINK Lakers fans devastated right now

Another fan said:

TJ Jordan @thomasjordaniv LINK he’s the only player on that team worth that kind of money

A fan commented:

Ryan @NazReidOverMJ LINK He deserves more but my goat is humble

Another fan commented:

EJA @Ejames3003 LINK After being a no show in the playoffs , you get rewarded 125 million. Smh is all I can say

A user wrote:

Hudson @tacokennedy66 LINK Crazy times we’re in where this dude gets $125 mil

Another user wrote:

Multiple_Revenue @renarisa1974 LINK Big win for the Wolves—locking down Naz Reid long-term is huge for their depth.

Naz Reid enjoyed another stellar season with Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid delivered the best season of his NBA career during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2024-25 campaign. He posted career highs across all major statistical categories, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Coming off the bench, Reid shot an impressive 46.2% from the field, including 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Reid’s value lies in his rare combination of size and shooting ability, making him one of the most sought-after players in the league. A proven floor spacer, the Timberwolves forward has built a reputation for knocking down clutch 3-pointers and delivering in key moments, often swinging momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

What sets Reid apart even further is his ability to ignite the offense off the bench. While he has the talent to start for many teams, his decision to remain in a sixth-man role to stay in Minnesota underscores his selfless, team-first mentality and commitment to winning.

