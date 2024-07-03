Lakers fans react as LeBron James signs $104 million max contract instead of taking pay cut: "Bet Pelinka $20M he couldn't do his job and won"

LeBron James is reportedly returning to the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a two-year, $104 million max contract. The decision follows his decline of a player option worth $51.4 million for the 2024-2025 season, hoping to work out a new contract that could help the team position themselves for contention.

James’ decision also came just one day after his son, Bronny James, signed a two-year guaranteed deal with the Lakers, to officially solidify the first-ever father-son active duo in NBA history.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the development in a post on X.

James’ contract contradicted a previous report about the 39-year-old’s willingness to take a pay cut for the next season under the condition that the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, sign an impact player from the free agency market.

When the deal became public, fans went back to the earlier report, expressing disappointment that James still signed a max contract, which practically closed out the Lakers’ chances of snagging a prominent free agent.

“Bro bet Pelinka 20 M’s he couldn’t do his job and won lmao,” said one fan.

“Bro’s not taking a pay cut coz no star wanted to join him & the Lakers 😭 Bro lost his aura. Sad.” said another fan.

“He never was going to take a pay cut,” one fan said.

Some Lakers fans vented their ire at the team’s front office for failing to deliver on what could have been a golden opportunity to improve the team.

“Bron was willing to take a pay cut so the Lakers could improve the roster and all they did was draft his son so Bron came back on a max 😭,” one fan said.

“So they’re giving up on signing another big name since he’s taking the max after he said he wouldn’t?” Said another fan.

One fan also indicated that this contract could be the last one ever for LeBron James, who will be entering his 22nd NBA season next year.

“Only 2 years left of my king😭😭💔 what if life how will i ever live,” said one LeBron fan.

The Lakers will return with pretty much the same core players from last season’s first-round exit for the next campaign unless a trade happens in the coming weeks.

LeBron James’ new contract with the Lakers

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James’ new two-year, $104 million contract will last until the 2025-26 season when he will be 41 years old. However, his deal includes a player option in 2025, allowing him to possibly opt out next year.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause, giving James control over his future in the NBA. The two-year contract also gives James the chance to break NBA legend Vince Carter’s record for most NBA seasons played at 22. James is set to tie that record when he enters the 2024-2025 season.

LeBron James, who will be the oldest active player in the league next season, remains the Lakers’ focal point as he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season.

