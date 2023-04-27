The Memphis Grizzlies will live to fight another day after thrashing the LA Lakers 116-99 in Game 5. Los Angeles can still close out the series on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies fans on Twitter were ecstatic following the victory:

"Lakers fans thought it was gone be easy"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ratio2xx @ratio2xx @espn Lakers fans thought it was gone be easy @espn Lakers fans thought it was gone be easy 😭

Jamal @Gibbo_2010 But LA was out on a mini vacation Duh! @espn The Grizzlies played like they were on a missionBut LA was out on a mini vacationDuh! @espn The Grizzlies played like they were on a mission 🔥 But LA was out on a mini vacation 😴 Duh!

noé @_noeeezy @espn $20 says Ja Morant and Brooks finds their voice and are suddenly available to speak to the media. Wack. @espn $20 says Ja Morant and Brooks finds their voice and are suddenly available to speak to the media. Wack.

Gent @GGent__ @espn Lmao. They ran Layup James so hard that he went and sat down with 4 minutes still left on the clock and the Lakers trying to make a run. @espn Lmao. They ran Layup James so hard that he went and sat down with 4 minutes still left on the clock and the Lakers trying to make a run.

Prim ☻ @PNW_Prim @espn Lakers are the only team that will have people rooting for grizzlies @espn Lakers are the only team that will have people rooting for grizzlies

The LA Lakers were only down 75-74 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter. Sensing their opponents were gaining momentum, the Memphis Grizzlies regrouped and launched a crippling 26-2 blast between the third and fourth periods.

Memphis' sudden barrage of points pushed them to a 94-76 lead entering the final quarter. Los Angeles desperately tried to turn the game around by uncorking a 20-7 run in the fourth period. The closest they got was 12 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies responded to the LA Lakers' last-ditch rally with eight straight unaswered points. "Whoop That Trick" was blaring inside the FedEx Forum with the Grizzlies safely holding the lead with under two minutes left in the game.

Ja Morant had 31 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Desmond Bane played a game-high 43 minutes and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

LeBron James followed up his 22-point, 20-rebound night in Game 4 with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. "King James" and Austin Reaves combined for nine of the LA Lakers' 13 turnovers.

Anthony Davis bounced back in a big way after a lethargic performance in Game 4. AD had 31 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks on Wednesday night.

Rui Hachimura got into early foul trouble and struggled to find his flow in the game. The Japanese basketball star saw action for 21 minutes and tallied nine points and two rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to play their best basketball in front of their home fans

The Memphis Grizzlies had a 35-6 home record in the regular season, the best in the entire NBA. Their 116 points were the highest they have scored in the series against the LA Lakers.

Memphis won Game 2 without Ja Morant by turning the game into a grit-and-grind encounter. Xavier Tillman, the Grizzlies' muscled forward, typified the Grizzlies' gutsy and gritty win.

With Morant playing again in front of an adoring crowd, the Memphis Grizzlies finally showed off their offensive flare.

Desmond Bane, who had a superb Game 4 with 36 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, sustained his blistering form. He led the Grizzlies again in scoring in Game 5 with 33 and was a constant menace around the perimeter.

NBA History @NBAHistory Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first pair of teammates in Grizzlies history to record 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ AST in a Playoff game. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first pair of teammates in Grizzlies history to record 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ AST in a Playoff game. https://t.co/HUK7LZFfKy

Bane was 4-9 from behind the arc and provided Ja Morant with a deadly outlet when the explosive guard challenged LA's big men.

The Grizzlies have been tough to beat all season when at least two of their best players showed up. Desmond Bane and "G12" wouldn't let the Grizzlies go home in front of their boisterous home crowd.

Also read: "Career is gonna end in 4 years" - Hilarious Ja Morant memes erupt in wake of failed slam dunk effort

Poll : 0 votes