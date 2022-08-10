“Lakers feel like the country store, the kids are running it” - NBA analyst believes the LA Lakers have become "Dallas Cowboys-ish," says they feel small in Los Angeles

The Lakers haven't had much success since the 2020 championship. That title ended a long drought, but it hasn't necessarily made the team the biggest show in Hollywood. With the Los Angeles Rams coming off a Super Bowl win, fans may be asking, "What have you done for me lately?"

Colin Cowherd believes the purple and gold have lost their star status in Los Angeles. He said they "feel small" in their city. Cowherd said:

“Lakers feel like the country store, the kids are running it"

The LA Lakers' disappointing 33-49 run last season shook their organization. Cowherd argued that the team is poorly run.

With everything going on, Cowherd sees the organization as a small country store run by the family children. He thinks the decision-makers scattered around the store looking for what the customer wants.

The Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel at the end of the season, replacing him with Darvin Ham.

Many believed the problem last season was Russell Westbrook. Instead of addressing that, however, the Lakers seem to be devoting themselves to Westbrook. Ham doesn't haven't much choice with a trade unlikely.

Ham hopes to utilize Westbrook's speed off the ball instead of on it. LeBron James will command run the offense. This could open up new opportunities on the floor.

The Lakers' drama draws more attention than their success

Cowherd believes that the Lakers are now "Dallas Cowboys-ish." He said the team's drama is the most significant headline of late.

The comment regarding the Dallas Cowboys points out the city's popularity compared to other local teams. The Cowboys reign with popularity without significant team success.

The Clippers may have the better squad in LA. Yet, the Lakers maintain their popularity.

The argument comes after another disappointing season from the Lakers. After winning the championship in 2020, they had a small bump in keeping their image. The Finals victory was a bubble win, which some analysts consider less significant. Arguments on the weight of that series continue.

The Clippers went 42-40 last season, which isn't enough to bring fans to the team. Cowherd disagrees because of the caliber of disappointment Westbrook and company produced.

The Clippers may be the better squad on paper as of late, but LeBron James is still "The King." Even before his championship for the city, the popularity he brings to LA remains large.

Yet, Cowherd's comments stand tall. LA has missed the playoffs twice in the last four seasons, not making it past the first round in 2021. What makes matters worse is the squad has had a losing record in 7 of the past 9 seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott