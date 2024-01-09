"Lakers fell for the trap twice": NBA fans meme Lakers' repeated struggle with ex-Heat players

Gabe Vincent was viewed by many LA Lakers fans as the team’s top 2023 offseason acquisition. However, since signing his three-year, $33 million contract, he has played just five games. Vincent marks the second former Miami Heat guard who has disappointed in LA in recent years, leaving NBA fans mocking the franchise for getting duped again.

In the 2021 offseason, the Lakers signed Heat standout guard Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10.25 million contract. Like Vincent, Nunn’s deal was viewed by many as one of the biggest steals of free agency. Over two seasons with Miami, Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 45.8% shooting.

However, after signing with LA, Nunn was a massive letdown. He missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a knee injury. Upon his return, he averaged just 6.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.3 spg and 1.1 3pg on 40.6% shooting over 39 games.

Nunn was ultimately traded to the Washington Wizards midway through last season and is now out of the league.

As for Vincent, he earned his latest contract after his impressive 2023 NBA Finals run with the Heat, where he showcased his shooting and playmaking. Over 22 playoff games, Vincent averaged 12.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.9 spg and 2.3 3pg on 40.2% shooting.

However, over five games with LA, he is averaging just 5.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.4 3pg on 37.5% shooting. Additionally, the 27-year-old is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing knee surgery in December.

In his latest article, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus touched on the Lakers’ shortcomings this season as they sit 10th in the Western Conference (18-19). He mentioned how they once again got conned by a former Heat role player.

“There's a truism in the NBA scouting world: Don't sign Heat role players,” Pincus wrote.

“If Miami is letting them go, it's for a reason—and they tend to over-perform for coach Erik Spoelstra. To put it more bluntly, the Lakers were Nunn'd.”

Pincus’ quote was subsequently shared by NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter, leaving NBA fans roasting LA for its struggles with ex-Heat players.

“Lakers fell for the trap twice,” one fan said.

“LOL, how many players did it take to realize this?” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to LA once again being swindled by a former Miami player:

Darvin Ham expected Gabe Vincent to be big part of Lakers’ puzzle this season

While Lakers fans had high expectations for Gabe Vincent in LA, it appears that they were not the only ones. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Lakers coach Darvin Ham also viewed Vincent as a key piece of his team’s roster entering this season.

“And look, not having Gabe Vincent — and I know from conversations that Ham was definitely a big fan of Gabe Vincent and saw some of himself in Gabe Vincent and was expecting that to be a big piece of this puzzle,” Fischer said.

Most would agree that the Lakers could sorely use another shooter/scorer. LA ranks just 23rd in offensive rating (111.7), 29th in 3-pointers made per game (10.7) and 25th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

However, it remains to be seen if Vincent will be able to provide the team with the offensive boost it needs upon his eventual return.

