“Stop fouling like a motherf**ker" - Alleged leaked audio shows vexed LeBron James fuming at Grizzlies & referees over foul calls

Before LeBron James and the LA Lakers took on the LA Clippers on Sunday, they went head-to-head against the Memphis Grizzlies. James did his best, but the Lakers suffered a 127-113 loss against the Grizzlies. During the game, the four-time MVP had trouble with the defense and had something to say against his opponent.

Despite James' 32-point performance and Anthony Davis' 31-point eruption, the Grizzlies still came on top 127-113. The teamwork of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart combined for 105 points.

The physicality proved to be a tough task for the Lakers. During one play, Jackson contested one of James' shot attempts, and the Lakers star wasn't happy with how he was defended. He quickly complained to the officials.

"Y'all need to stop fouling like a motherf*****," James complained.

James' competitiveness can be seen as he also complained to one referee when he was waiting for the ball to shoot his free throws. The official was talking to Desmond Bane, and the Lakers forward was impatiently waiting for the ball.

"Sean, give me the d*** ball," James said.

The referee responded that Bane had questions about a few calls before the free throw sequence.

LeBron James reached out to Draymond Green while serving suspension

Draymond Green missed 12 straight games as his punishment for his behavior on the court last month. During his time away from the court, Green contemplated on retiring from the game and the league. However, he had his friend, LeBron James, to talk to him during his troubled times.

According to Green, James reached out to him, which helped him.

"Bron checking in, 'Yo, just want you to know that we with you,'" Green said. "'We love you champ. We ride with you. Do whatever you gotta do. Know that we with you.'"

Aside from James, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also helped Green consider his retirement.

James' dunk over Paul George had the crowd energized

The Lakers had a 106-103 win over the Clippers on Sunday night. During the third quarter, James had an incredible poster dunk over Paul George during a transition play.

James took off before the dotted line in the painted area. Fans were ecstatic with the play, and the crowd went crazy.

Even in his 21st season, the four-time champion can still soar and show off his incredible athleticism.