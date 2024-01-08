“Have no idea man”- LeBron James reacts to his monstrous dunk over Paul George during crosstown battle between Lakers-Clippers

LeBron James, 39, is still capable of playing like he did when he was at least a decade younger. This was proved once again in the LA Lakers' most recent matchup against their hometown rivals, the LA Clippers, as he soared over Paul George for a monstrous one-handed poster.

The play occurred during the third quarter of their Jan. 7 matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. With just a little over 11 minutes left in the quarter, James received the ball in the backcourt and took off running for a fast break.

He was able to beat most players down the court, only to be met by George in the paint. It appeared that a shot attempt would be well-contested by the Clippers forward, but LeBron rose for his signature one-handed tomahawk slam.

The highlight was loved by Lakers and LeBron fans everywhere, and has been reposted countless times. In fact, the NBA superstar himself has taken the time to add some of such posts to his own Instagram story.

One post had a caption asking James how he was able to do this, to which he simply responded:

"I have no idea man!" LeBron said, along with the shrug emoji.

LeBron James responds to fan asking how he posterized Paul George

LeBron James and the LA Lakers snap a four-game losing streak in their win against the Clippers

LeBron James' highlight dunk over Paul George is made even sweeter by the fact that the Lakers stopped a four-game losing skid. The team pulled off a tight 106-103 victory over their rivals to improve to 18-19. This game also halts the Clippers' five-game win streak, despite their impressive 22-13 record.

LeBron led his team in scoring, putting up 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field. He also had a complete game as he grabbed 8 boards and dished the ball seven times.

Supporting LeBron was Anthony Davis, who ended the night with a double-double which consisted of 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also did some heavy lifting on the defensive end as he came away with three steals and one block.

Other Lakers players who stepped up were D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince with thirteen points each.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers were led by Paul George and Ivica Zubac who had 22 points each. Additionally, Zubac also had a monster night on the boards, coming away with 19 rebounds.

James Harden was instrumental in keeping the game close as he contributed 15 points and nine assists. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell were also key contributors as they both had 15 and 14 points respectively.

