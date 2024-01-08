"Dunk of the century" - Former Lakers' legend claims LeBron James' dunk on Paul George beats Julius Erving's dunk from '70s era

LeBron James of the LA Lakers took off against Paul George in their game against the LA Clippers, getting everyone off their feet on Sunday night. James had one of the best dunks of the season in their 106-103 win against their city rivals. His incredible move even garnered a massive compliment from an NBA legend.

James did everything he could for the Lakers, scoring 25 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Anthony Davis helped with a double-double – 22 points and 10 rebounds – in 39 minutes of playing time as Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak.

Early in the third period, the four-time MVP grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast. He took off just before the dotted line and threw it down over George.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers legend James Worthy praised the move made by James, comparing him to Philadelphia 76ers icon Julius Erving.

"That was the dunk of the century, man," Worthy said. "Thirty-nine years old, that looked like Dr. J from, like, the '70s. From the dotted line, Statue of Liberty dunk, and he threw it down hard."

Expand Tweet

The dunk from the 19-time All-Star had the entire Crypto.com Arena energized, and the crowd went crazy.

The Lakers are looking to capitalize on their win as they try to get another one against the visiting new-look Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Have no idea man”- LeBron James reacts to his monstrous dunk over Paul George during crosstown battle between Lakers-Clippers

LeBron James is only a few points away from being the first 40,000 scorer in the league

Last season, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. James has now scored 39,509 points since getting drafted in 2003. This season, he's set to make history yet again with another scoring feat.

Last year, former Lakers coach and three-time NBA champion Byron Scott talked about the potential of James reaching 40,000 career points.

"I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league, and I don’t think that it will be broken, especially in our lifetime," Scott said.

Expand Tweet

He's only 491 points away from becoming the first NBA player to have 40,000 career points. What's impressive is that he's scored a significant amount of points while playing fewer minutes and games than Abdul-Jabbar.

The former Lakers center played 1,560 games and logged in 57,446 minutes in his storied career (after four seasons at UCLA, winning three national titles while playing in an era when freshmen were ineligible to play).

James, on the other hand, has played 1,455 games and registered 55,267 minutes. Many believe that he's set to achieve the scoring feat around February, but it looks like he'll reach the 40,000 threshold this month.

There are speculations that the 2003 Rookie of the Year will likely reach 40,000 points in their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 17. James is averaging 25.2 points this season.

Also read: LeBron James pulls up to Clippers-Lakers donning $625 jacket with Nike Waffle Ones