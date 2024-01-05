Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes’ ex-girlfriend Sofia Jamora debuts striking golden blonde biscuits hairdo

Sofia Jamora, the ex-girlfriend of LA Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes, had sued him for assault and battery in 2022. She recently debuted a new hairdo and shared her new look on her official Instagram page. Her new hair color is called the blonde biscuit or the biscuit blonde.

Jamora's post got plenty of likes and over 150 comments, most praising her new hair color.

Jamora is a model and a known social media personality. Therefore, it is no surprise that her posts, especially on lifestyle and fashion, garner plenty of attention from her followers.

Jaxson Hayes has been struggling to produce significant numbers for the LA Lakers this season

The LA Lakers were one of this season's disappointments. After they won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, things went downhill for them. They are 17-18, falling to the tenth spot in the Western Conference, and have lost their last three games.

Their struggles have reportedly caused a rift between the players and their head coach, Darvin Ham, who replaced Frank Vogel after he was fired in 2022. Ham's coaching has caused the Lakers offense to stagnate and made the individual struggles of some players evident.

One of those players is big man Jaxson Hayes. He is having the worst season of his young NBA career. This year, Hayes is putting up career lows in all statistical categories, averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds on 10.2 minutes played per game.

This comes after another down year last season, where he only played 47 games and averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans.

A string of down years is not a good sign for the fifth-year forward-center, especially one who was the eighth overall pick just a few seasons back. However, Hayes is only 23 years old and has plenty of time to prove that he deserves his status as a lottery selection in 2019.

Should the Lakers push through with a coaching change this season, Hayes could prove himself more with increased minutes. However, getting more playing time will not be enough. Hayes should prove that he deserves to see the court more by increasing his negligible production.

