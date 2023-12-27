'Right now it's Bron': Jaxson Hayes adds to LeBron James' Madden legend by anointing him Lakers' best at NFL game

Despite the LA Lakers' relative struggles this season, LeBron James and the rest of the team try to make things work off the court. Chemistry is important for a team to win, and that can be developed when the players spend time with each other away from the game.

That's exactly what the Lakers (16-15) have been doing lately.

When Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was asked how the team stays connected, he talked about how the entire squad has used video games to stay in touch and unwind from the game of basketball.

"It's still the same," Hayes said. "We're all still really close friends, close guys. We're all hanging out and stuff. We have a little Madden group chat. A bunch of us are playing Madden. ... We're just trying to make sure we all stay afloat and all of us stay positive and all stay locked in in these coming games."

When asked who among his teammates is the best at Madden, he named LeBron James.

"Right now it’s Bron," Hayes said. "But I’m gonna get him soon. ... We do it random. He likes the (Philadelphia) Eagles a lot. He sometimes plays with (Miami) Dolphins, too."

When asked who the worst Madden player is, he pointed at Jalen Hood-Schifino and laughed.

"J-Hood," Hayes said.

The players need to be active together off the court, which has helped the Lakers' morale. Their next six games won't be easy as the only winnable game that fans see is their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lil Wayne compares himself to LeBron James

Lil Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. Aside from his love of music, he also shares his passion for sports as Wayne was named one of Skip Bayless' new co-hosts after Shannon Sharpe's departure.

Fans are now getting used to the rapper sharing his takes about what's happening in the world of professional sports. Recently, as he sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. Lil Wayne compared himself to LeBron James.

The reasoning behind his logic was that they both became pros as teenagers. James was drafted into the league after his senior year while Lil Wayne dropped his debut album when he was 14. He also pointed out the longevity of their careers as professionals and artists of their crafts.

James is still going strong in his 21st season while Wayne is still consistent in releasing music. There may be a few who would disagree with his take, but there's no denying the greatness of Lil Wayne in the rap game.

