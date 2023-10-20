Lakers forward Taurean Prince's wife blasts congressman Max Miller for saying Palestine will be turned into a 'parking lot'

Hanah Usman, the wife of LA Lakers forward Taurean Prince, continues her outspoken views about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Since the violence started and escalated, she has been expressing her solidarity with the victims of the war on both sides. Usman has called on everybody to help everyone who has been affected by the savagery of the conflict. She has persisted in her effort to shed light on the said trouble despite criticism from different sectors.

Usman recently had this to say on Instagram about Republican Ohio Congressman Max Miller’s comments regarding Palestine:

“What…? The fact that you can be this openly racist and for genocide and it be okay is scary”

One of Hanah Usman's stories in her Instagram account

Here's what Max Miller had to say about fellow Representative Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent:

"Tlaib has, I don’t even wanna call it the Palestinian flag, because they’re not a state. They’re a territory that’s about to get eviscerated and go away here shortly, as we’re going to turn that into a parking lot."

Tlaib was ripped by some of her colleagues and on social media platforms for displaying the Palestinian flag outside of her office. The flag was seen even after Hamas terrorists killed innocent Israelis.

Miller tweeted his disapproval of her actions:

“The halls of Congress belong to America and should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation. The Palestinian flag should have no place here.”

Taurean Prince’s wife, like many across the globe, has protested against the Israelis’ bombing of the Gaza Strip, which has killed innocents. People living in the area are isolated and badly need care, food and shelter. Miller’s comments about turning the area into a “parking lot” have not been received well by others.

Taurean Prince has had a busy preseason for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers continue to monitor the preseason minutes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Taurean Prince has benefited from his team’s strategy as he has seen action in every preseason game.

Tonight against the Phoenix Suns is his fifth straight game for his new team. More than just putting a minutes restriction on the team’s stars, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is looking at how he could utilize Prince.

Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Prince averaged 9.1 points on 46.7% shooting, including 38.1% from behind the arc. Minnesota, with its two-big combo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, mainly allowed him to play small forward.

Prince’s role with the Lakers could be quite different depending on how Ham utilizes Anthony Davis. If AD plays a big chunk of his minutes at center, the new Laker could spend minutes at power forward.

Taurean Prince is a decent three-point shooter. He has a career 37.2% clip from deep, which will help him earn minutes. Whether he plays small or power forward, he could be important to the LA Lakers’ rotation this season.