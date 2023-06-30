Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Brook Lopez targeted by LA after waiving Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in a reunion with Brook Lopez. The center, who spent one season on the Lakers during the 2017-2018 season, is an unrestricted free agent after spending the last five seasons as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin broke the news of the organization's interest in a reunion, stating:

"Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers waived Mo Bamba ahead of free agency and declined to pick up their team option on Malik Beasley, giving them access to the full $12.4 million midlevel exception. Bamba was set to make $10.3 million in 2023-2024 while Beasley was owed $16.5 million.

While Lopez is 35 years old and entering his 16th season in the league, he remains among the most productive stretch fives in the league. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field, 37.4% from three-point range and 78.4% from the free-throw line.

Lopez set career-highs in blocks per game and three-point percentage and was the only player in the league to make at least 125 three-pointers and block at least 175 shots last season. It remains to be seen if the midlevel exception of $12.4 million will be enough to bring him back to Los Angeles.

How would Brook Lopez fit with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Brook Lopez would be a near perfect fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. His addition would allow Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James to go back to their natural positions of power forward and small forward, respectively. Offensively, he would provide much needed floor spacing for the Lakers stars. Defensively, Lopez would allow Davis to roam freely as he did in the postseason.

While he began his career as a back to the basket low-post threat, Lopez has adapted his game over the latter half of his career. In the last seven seasons, he has shot 34.9% from three-point range on nearly 5.0 attempts per game. He has also averaged 1.9 blocks per game in that span.

The addition of Lopez would give the Lakers additional size and floor spacing, two things that they lacked in the Western Conference Finals. NBA free agency is set to begin at 3:00 PM EST on Friday, June 30th.

Poll : 0 votes