Lakers GM Rob Pelinka drops major update on search for center after failed Mark Williams deal

The Lakers squared off against the Utah Jazz in a regular season matchup on Monday. Before tip-off, GM Rob Pelinka provided a significant update on the team's ongoing search for a new center following the collapse of the Mark Williams trade. Pelinka assured that the front office is actively working to address the position and expects a resolution in the coming days.

"Hopefully we’ll have news to come in the next few days," Pelinka said on Spectrum SportsNet.

Rob Pelinka had orchestrated a deadline-day trade with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire Mark Williams, agreeing to send Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft compensation in return. However, after Williams' medical evaluation revealed "multiple issues," the Lakers ultimately rescinded the deal.

With Anthony Davis traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal, the Lakers now face a significant void at the center position. The team is in urgent need of a reliable, starting-caliber big man to strengthen their frontcourt.

Amid their search, reports suggest the Lakers are showing interest in signing Alex Len after the Ukrainian center decided against joining the Indiana Pacers.

Lakers fans react to Rob Pelinka's comment

Lakers fans erupted with excitement after Rob Pelinka shed light on the front office’s approach to addressing the void at the center position. Supporters quickly shared their candid reactions, making their opinions loud and clear.

"I mean it for sure looks like it’s Alex Len but Rob always pulls something that no one sees. Hoping for someone like Drummond forcing a buyout," a fan commented.

"Alex Len just got waived by the pacers . We should go get him," commented another fan.

"Alex Len? Who’s being waived? CWood or Reddish?" a fan wrote.

"Lol it's definitely Alex Len, at least he's a bruising center," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes continued to be the Purple and Gold's starting center when team crossed swords against the Utah Jazz.

