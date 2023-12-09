Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes LeBron James is a no-brainer for MVP front-runner: “Top 5 players in the league”

Even at his current age, LeBron James continues to lead the LA Lakers at a high level and set the league on fire while doing so. He has led his team to the finals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

There is no question that James is performing at unprecedented levels for someone who has been in the league for over 20 years and for someone who will be turning 39 years old at the end of the month.

He has received plenty of praise for performing at such a high level this season from the media, the fans, and his organization. He has been playing at such an elite level that Darvin Ham thinks he deserves to be recognized for it.

"Just for what he's doing and where we are right now. I think with last night's win we move in the top four in the West," Ham said in an interview with Justin Termine. "We're able to maintain that and improve; [LeBron] has spearheaded everything you see going on with our team. The numbers he's putting up, he's impacting winning."

Ham then briefly turned to the stats to point out LeBron James' impact on the Lakers.

"The numbers when he's on the floor as opposed to when he's off the floor," Ham added. "In talking about LeBron specifically, I think it's a no-brainer. You take someone who's in their 21st season that's hands down the top 5 players in the league today right now as it stands and so if that continues. I think it'll be hard not to vote for him as MVP."

LeBron James is leading the Lakers in several statistical categories this season

At 38 years old, LeBron James remains the LA Lakers' best scorer this season. He has averaged 25 points per game through the 22 games he's played. Anthony Davis trails him with 22.7 points, and they are the only two Lakers who are putting up over 20 points.

James is also LA's best playmaker, leading his team in assists with 6.6 per game. D'Angelo Russell is a close second at 6.3 assists. Aside from that, he is tied with Gabe Vincent for the most steals per contest at 1.5.

With 55%, he leads the team in field goal percentage among players who take multiple shot attempts per game. Although Jaxson Hayes has a superior field goal percentage, he only attempts 1.3 field goals a game, compared to LeBron's 9.3.

