Lakers insider berates Austin Reaves for getting posterized

LA Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves was the victim of a vicious poster dunk during Monday’s 136-105 blowout home victory over the Atlanta Hawks. After the game, Lakers insider Dan Woike jokingly berated Reaves for getting posterized, resulting in a humorous back-and-forth exchange.

On the game’s opening play, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James lost control of the ball, leading to a steal by Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray. The former All-Star quickly found teammate Jalen Johnson running down the middle of the court for a fast-break opportunity.

After taking two dribbles, Johnson drove straight to the basket, leaping over Reaves, who attempted to take a charge, for a one-handed, and-one poster slam.

Johnson's dunk sparked an 11-2 run for the Hawks to open the game. However, the Lakers closed the first quarter on a 36-17 run to take a 10-point advantage heading into the second. They never let up after that, leading by as many as 35 points as they coasted to a 31-point victory.

Following LA’s dominant outing, Austin Reaves narrowly avoided questions about getting posterized. However, Woike seemingly couldn’t resist asking the 25-year-old what happened.

“It would be negligent not to ask you, Austin,” Woike said.

Reaves, who appeared to be anticipating the question, comically interrupted Woike. Afterward, he jokingly implied that the play was straightforward and didn’t need an explanation. However, the Lakers insider promptly offered a witty comeback.

“See, this is why I don’t like you,” Reaves said.

“I know. I’m a good reporter,” Woike said. “What happened on that first play?”

“Everybody seen what happened,” Reaves said.

“Nobody had your view,” Woike said.

Austin Reaves says Jalen Johnson’s dunk marked his first time getting posterized

After kidding around with Dan Woike, Austin Reaves gave a more serious answer to his question. According to the third-year guard, Jalen Johnson dunking on him marked his first time getting posterized.

“I think that might be the first time I’ve ever been really dunked on,” Reaves said.

“So, I made it a really long time without being very athletic. Picking my spots to get out of the way. I tried to take a charge. I don’t know. [He’s a] super athletic kid, and he got one. The longer I play the game, I’m sure it’s gonna happen again. So, I ain’t too worried about it.”

In addition to his highlight play, Johnson recorded a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 45.0% shooting. However, he suffered an ankle injury late in the game and didn’t return.

As for Reaves, he had somewhat of an off night, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists on 44.4% shooting. However, Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James and point guard D’Angelo Russell picked up the slack, combining for 74 points.

With its victory, LA (37-32) snapped its two-game losing streak. The Lakers will look to string together consecutive wins when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (38-30) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks (30-38) will attempt to get back on track when they visit the Phoenix Suns (39-29) on Thursday.

