Lakers insider reveals Luka Doncic's favorite part of his Mavs tribute video

Luka Doncic's tribute video, which the Dallas Mavericks made upon his return to his former team's arena, continues to garner headlines. In the latest, LA Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic revealed the Slovenian superstar's favorite part of the emotional and electric tribute clip.

Ad

One of the segments was when Doncic trash-talked Minnesota Timberwolves' big Rudy Gobert. The reigning DPOY was on the receiving end after the young guard breezed past the Frenchman and late yelled out an expletive about being unguardable. Buha was in stitches when he revealed that moment was Doncic's favorite part of the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic ended his evening against the Mavericks with a 45-point blitz coupled with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. His performance helped the Lakers win 112-97, and they are now just one win away from locking up the third seed in the West.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Clips of a teary-eyed Luka Doncic when he watched the tribute video continue to do the rounds on social media. The Lakers superstar admitted that it was a tough feeling, but added 'It was time to move on."

Ad

"They all had my back": Luka Doncic on his Lakers teammates showing their support upon emotional intro in Dallas

One of the heartwarming scenes was Luka Doncic's Lakers teammates forming a circle around their latest superstar after his scintillating performance. As he walked off the floor after tying his season-high, his teammates stood up cheering for him. Dončić sat on the bench, and the Lakers formed a circle of protection.

Ad

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Doncic was grateful for his new teammates for their show of support.

“They all had my back. That’s what we talk about before the game, and everybody had my back, from coaches to players and we’re trying to build something special here.”

With the Mavs showdown out of the way, the focus now falls back on Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the potential No. 3 seeded outfit will now hope for a deep playoff run and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More