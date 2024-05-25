"Motherf**ker you can't f**king guard me"- Luka Doncic's alleged trash talk to Rudy Gobert after hitting dagger 3

Luka Doncic didn't let Rudy Gobert live it down after hitting a dagger 3 with three seconds left over the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to hand the Mavericks a 109-108 win. Doncic talked trash to Gobert after making the game-winner and giving Dallas a dominant 2-0 lead, heading into the home leg of the series.

As the cameras turned to Doncic following the game-winner, the Mavericks star's alleged message to Gobert was broken down by Complex Sports on X/Twitter:

“Motherf*cker! You can’t f*cking guard me!" Doncic allegedly yelled towards Gobert.

Doncic and the Mavericks drew the play like they wanted to, as Dereck Lively II set the screen on Gobert to get the switch. Doncic put the Timberwolves center in a blender with his handles before nailing the stepback 3.

Gobert had it coming as the two got into a brief verbal altercation in the first half after he inadvertently hit Doncic in transition, which infuriated the latter. However, the situation didn't escalate much.

Luka Doncic also allegedly went at a few Timberwolves fans in the stands:

"Yeah, go home b**tch," cameras allegedly caught Doncic saying.

Luka Doncic gives comical reaction to Rudy Gobert trash talk

As Luka Doncic prepared to attend his post-game press conference, the first question thrown at him by a reporter was about the altercation with Rudy Gobert:

"So he [Gobert] can't effin guard you, huh?" the reporter asked.

Doncic hilariously said he never said that, claiming he was talking in Slovenian:

"Who said that?" Doncic asked. "I didn't say that. I was speaking Slovenian."

Rudy Gobert has indeed struggled to guard Luka Doncic in several matchups. Doncic has hunted him effectively in their previous duels and gotten the better of the Frenchman. His ability to draw Rudy Gobert out of the paint because of his passing and shooting skills has cracked down the Timberwolves' paint defense.

Doncic mentioned on TNT that he wanted the matchup on the game-winning play, too. He capitalized on the mismatch with his shiftiness, which Gobert failed to keep up with. Gobert and the Timberwolves' elite defense has seemingly no response to the Mavericks.

With how things have gone in the first two games, a sweep could be on the cards, too. Doncic's improved consistency after a rocky playoff run has elevated the Mavericks as they have now won four consecutive games.

