"Can't move fast, but I can move faster than him"- Luka Doncic has TNT crew in splits over hilarious take on Rudy Gobert

Luka Doncic's step-back 3-pointer over this year's Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rudy Gobert secured a 109-108 victory for the Dallas Mavericks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Doncic's postgame comments added insult to injury after his game-winning shot over Gobert.

During an Inside the NBA segment, Doncic was asked about his thoughts when a big man like Gobert is matched up against him on the perimeter, as was the case before his game-winning 3-pointer.

Doncic initially responded by saying it depends on who's guarding him, but when Shaquille O'Neal emphasized that it was the DPOY guarding him, Doncic delivered a brutal response:

“He's long. I can't move fast, but I can move faster than him.”

With only 12.8 seconds left on the clock and the Mavericks behind by two points, Jason Kidd set up an isolation play for Luka Doncic. Doncic managed to convert a massive 3-pointer, and a missed shot by Naz Reid as time expired secured the victory for the Mavericks, putting them ahead 2-0 in the series.

After making his game-winning shot, Doncic shouted at the DPOY:

“Motherf**er! You can’t f**king guard me!”

Luka Doncic's game-winner, triple-double tows Mavericks past Timberwolves in crucial Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks have clinched the first two games of the series, both on the road and both through impressive come-from-behind victories.

In Game 2, the Mavericks relied heavily on Luka Doncic's stellar performance, where he recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. His contributions were crucial in overturning the Timberwolves' 18-point lead.

Kyrie Irving, who scored 20 points and dished out six assists, helped fuel the Mavericks' comeback in Game 2.

Daniel Gafford (16 points, five rebounds, five blocks) and Dereck Lively II (14 points, nine rebounds) were also dominant in the paint, with PJ Washington contributing 10 points.

On the Timberwolves' side, Anthony Edwards struggled with his shotmaking, converting just five of 17 attempts to finish with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Despite drawing brickbats, Gobert was a standout performer with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block, and was the only starter with a positive plus-minus rating, at plus-one.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a limited impact in 26 minutes, recording 15 points and seven rebounds, while Naz Reid provided a spark off the bench with 23 points and seven made three-pointers. Mike Conley contributed 18 points.

The Mavericks will have a good chance to win the series at home as the next two games will be on their home turf.