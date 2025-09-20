Lakers legend makes Josh Allen and Bills’ shocking defeat prediction

Lakers legend Robert Horry recently talked some NFL football during Wednesday's episode of his "Big Shot Bob" podcast with Brandon Harper and Rob Jenners. While Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are currently undefeated, Horry isn't ruling out the possibility of the Atlanta Falcons, who are 1-1 right now, picking up a big win.

Although Harper and Jenners didn't agree with him, the Lakers legend was adamant that the Falcons have a chance to make things interesting and upset the 2024 MVP.

"Falcons gon' win that game," Horry said. (38:04 onwards) "Yes they are. They gon' win that game, I'm telling you."

Buffalo is coming off a win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Next up, the team will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28, followed by a game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 5.

The team will then face off with the Falcons on Oct. 13.

On the flip side, as the Big Shot Bob podcast crew pointed out, the Falcons will be coming off a bye week, meaning the team should be rested for the game.

Lakers legend Robert Horry weighs in on Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation

While Lakers legend Robert Horry and the Big Shot Bob podcast crew talked about the ongoing NFL season on this week's episode, the crew also talked about a wide range of NBA-related topics.

At one point, the trio spoke about the ongoing standoff between the Golden State Warriors' front office and Jonathan Kuminga.

According to the most recent developments in the standoff, the Warriors are facing internal pressure from Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler to re-sign Kuminga to a fair deal.

On the flip side, Kuminga and his team have made it clear that he will take the qualifying offer if he needs to. However, he's hoping the Warriors will convert the third year team-option on the deal to a player option.

As Horry weighed in:

"It ain't about the money, it's about making you sweat right now. We know he has the talent, he can play. ... I feel like he's saying, 'The more I hold out, the more it's going to make you squirm, the more it's going to make some other team that's out there say, 's*** we need something, what we missing?'"

"I don't know if this is a smart move or a dumb move."

With the start of the 2025-26 season right around the corner, only time will tell whether the two sides are able to come to an agreement.

