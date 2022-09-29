Report: Lakers to pursue Kyrie Irving and former NBA champion in 2023 free agency as per NBA executive

Last season, many fans didn't believe the Brooklyn Nets would retain Kyrie Irving this season. Eligibility issues limited Irving to just 29 regular-season games. In his absence, Kevin Durant shouldered most of the team's production. However, Irving exercised his player option to stay with the team for another season.

According to recent reports, the LA Lakers want to sign Irving once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next season. The addition of Russell Westbrook didn't work out for the Lakers last season. This led to constant rumors surrounding Westbrook this summer. As his contract expires next season, the Lakers will be free to pursue Irving.

The Lakers were interested in signing Irving this summer as well. Although no trade materialized, they are now looking to the future. According to an unnamed NBA executive who spoke with Heavy.com, the team will be looking at several key players next offseason.

“They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving, of course, but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked for a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there because he can play two-ways.”

The possibility of a reunion between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James has had NBA fans extremely enthusiastic for some time now. Considering the success the pair found in Cleveland, it seems fitting that they could reunite in the twilight of James' career.

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets and a questionable Lakers core

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

The biggest determining factor as to whether or not Kyrie Irving could reunite with LeBron James is, of course, the upcoming season. With Irving eligible to play in all games this season, all eyes will be on the Brooklyn Nets. For Nets fans, this could be the first time they see Irving and Kevin Durant play an entire season.

Durant was sidelined for most of 2020-21 with an injury and played just 35 games.

With the acquisition of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons last season, the team is being hailed as contenders in the East. Just recently, NBA veteran Jalen Rose predicted the Nets would come out of the conference. If the team is healthy, they'll unquestionably be one of the most stacked teams in the league on paper.

On the flip side, whether the LA Lakers choose to pursue a point guard like Irving will be determined by the team's success. Like the Nets, the Lakers, too, had a horrid last season. Davis was injured for most of the year, and LeBron James and Russell Westbrook never fit together.

However, if the Lakers' Big Three can find some success this season, an argument could be made to retain them for 2023-24. This could potentially mean the end of the James-Irving reunion talks.

New coach Darvin Ham has backed Westbrook to come good. The acquisition of Patrick Beverley adds value on the defensive end. The Lakers are by no means a championship contender, but if James, Davis and Westbrook find their best form, they could make some noise.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Lakers. But if there's one player who knows how to shut down critics and doubters, it is definitely LeBron James.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far