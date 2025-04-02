Lakers rookie calls out Anthony Davis for 'ghosting' him after losing March Madness bet

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht won a bet against his former teammate, Anthony Davis. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Daniel Starkand, a journalist covering the Lakers, Knecht had a bet with Davis regarding the NCAA Tournament, showing his support for his alma mater.

According to Starkand's post, Knecht represented Tennessee in the tournament. In the third round of March Madness, his former college team matched up against Kentucky, Davis' former college team. Unfortunately for AD, his school lost 78-65.

Knecht said that he also made a bet with his teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt. Vando played for the Wildcats during the 2017-18 season.

"Dalton Knecht said he won a bet with AD and Vando when Tennessee beat Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. He also said AD hasn't been responding to his messages lol," Starkand posted.

Knecht played at Tennessee for one season before being selected by the Lakers in the 2024 draft. The forward had his best college season with the team and played 36 games, averaging 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds on 39.7% shooting from deep.

Davis and Vanderbilt, meanwhile, played one season at Kentucky, respectively.

Lakers rookie was almost part of the blockbuster deal with Anthony Davis

This season, the Lakers surprised fans with the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. However, the original trade was supposed to look different. According to Kirk Goldsberry in February via "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the deal featured other small details involving Knecht.

"One of my sources inside the Lakers was indicating that the deal was bigger," Goldsberry said. "That there were some firsts and it was Dalton Knecht. And the deal got whittled down because I think Rob Pelinka was able to convince the Mavs that Luka is a lot of risk."

Ultimately, Max Christie, a first-round pick and Anthony Davis were exchanged by the Lakers. The Los Angeles team also attempted to deal for a big guy who could play with Doncic using the rookie shooter.

The Lakers traded Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams. However, the trade was rescinded after the Hornets failed a part of the deal.

