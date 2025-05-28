Lakers Rumors: $2,463,946 starter unlikely to return in 2025-26 season

The LA Lakers' top priority this offseason is to acquire a starting-caliber center with strong lob-finishing ability to create more space for Luka Doncic. Their lack of size was painfully exposed during their first-round playoff series, where they were overpowered by the Minnesota Timberwolves and bowed out with a disappointing 4-1 series defeat.

Jaxson Hayes, who started the first four games of the series, failed to make an impact, logging under 10 minutes in each outing. Eventually, head coach JJ Redick deemed the 7-footer unplayable and opted to bench him for the crucial Game 5.

According to Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin, there’s a strong possibility the team won’t bring Hayes back next season. The former Pelicans center, who played under a $2.46 million player option, is now an unrestricted free agent. With Redick already losing confidence in him and the franchise aiming to reinforce its frontcourt, Hayes' time in Los Angeles appears to be coming to a close.

Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA I wrote about the Lakers' center pursuit. I'm told they've been extremely active and are looking to add multiple bigs who compliment one another, with the priority being a lob threat for Luka. Also touched on potential returning options. It doesn't seem likely Hayes will be back.

Jaxson Hayes was elevated to the starting lineup following the Lakers' blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to acquire Luka Doncic. As a starter, Hayes showed noticeable improvement in his production, averaging 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds across 35 games. In contrast, he posted more modest numbers - 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds - while coming off the bench in 21 games.

Lakers fans react to latest report on Jaxson Hayes

Lakers fans were quick to react after Anthony F. Irwin reported that Jaxson Hayes might not return to the Purple and Gold next season. Social media buzzed with candid reactions, with many fans openly expressing their relief and satisfaction over the potential roster move.

A fan said:

Samthagreat @DannySam11885 Good that abuser should never been a laker

Another fan said:

🅿️hil ercervicks @xctgz Hayes should be the backup center with 10 minutes a game next playoffs

A fan commented:

Michael Loris @Michael__Loris Claxton and Adams/Lopez seems like the best case scenario

It will be intriguing to see how the Lakers front office and coach JJ Redick approach the situation with unrestricted free agent Hayes. There's little doubt the franchise will look to address its glaring need for a reliable big man through trades or free agency. Whether Hayes still fits into those plans remains uncertain.

