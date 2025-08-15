Lakers Rumors: Insider drops bombshell report on Austin Reaves' $30,000,000 fate in 2026 NBA Free Agency

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 15, 2025 03:19 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Lakers Rumors: Insider drops bombshell report on Austin Reaves' $30,000,000 fate in 2026 NBA Free Agency (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers will have a significant decision to make in the 2026 offseason when Austin Reaves becomes a free agent. They signed him to a team-friendly deal in 2023 for a four-year, $53,827,872 contract. Reaves has made it look like one of the best bargains with each year passing.

Ad

A splendid run in the 2024-25 NBA season ended any doubts regarding his ceiling as Reaves averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 46.0%, including 37.0% from 3 and 87.7% from the free throw line.

According to multiple reports, Reaves declined a four-year $89 million extension this summer, as expected, with a more lucrative deal likely to come his way a year from now. Insider Jovan Buha reported the latest on Reaves' free agency and next contract on Thursday, saying (via Spectrum SportsNet):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think he's more of a $30-$35 million player. If you look at some of the guys in that range. Guys like Immanuel Quickley or Tyler Herro, I think Austin is easily in that class and better than actually a lot of guys kind of in that $30-$32 million range."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Buha said that the next season and the playoffs will play a role in how things end, but added that since January, Reaves has been 'penciled' in to make $30 million annually by most executives, whether it's with the Lakers or elsewhere.

Buha predicted that it's likely he stays with the Lakers long-term, which has always been Reaves' preferred choice. He cited Reaves opting to go undrafted just so that he could land with LA in 2021. Buha said that the new contract could be a four-year $120,000,000 deal.

Ad

Lakers' Austin Reaves is reportedly eyeing the same contract as Tyler Herro

The Lakers might end up meeting Austin Reaves' reported demands if they offer him a four-year $120,000,000 contract next summer. According to NBC Sports, Reaves is eyeing the exact deal that Tyler Herro has with the Miami Heat. It's the same as Jovan Buha predicted on Thursday.

"Reaves will be a free agent. There is zero chance he is picking up his $14.9 million player option, even if he plans to stay with the Lakers. Reaves reportedly wants to be paid in the Tyler Herro range of $30 million a year (and Herro is a good comp in a lot of ways)."
Ad

Reaves has massive upside offensively and has just reached that level. With more years ahead of him, he can show more potential. The only stumbling block could be his defensive limitations. Reaves has the heart and never lacks effort, but he's not as athletic or strong when guarding his counterparts on the perimeter.

Nevertheless, if the Lakers can surround him and Luka Doncic with the right pieces, the $30 million annual deal would be a better option than letting Austin Reaves walk for free.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications