Lakers Rumors: Insider drops bombshell report on Austin Reaves' $30,000,000 fate in 2026 NBA Free Agency

The LA Lakers will have a significant decision to make in the 2026 offseason when Austin Reaves becomes a free agent. They signed him to a team-friendly deal in 2023 for a four-year, $53,827,872 contract. Reaves has made it look like one of the best bargains with each year passing.A splendid run in the 2024-25 NBA season ended any doubts regarding his ceiling as Reaves averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 46.0%, including 37.0% from 3 and 87.7% from the free throw line.According to multiple reports, Reaves declined a four-year $89 million extension this summer, as expected, with a more lucrative deal likely to come his way a year from now. Insider Jovan Buha reported the latest on Reaves' free agency and next contract on Thursday, saying (via Spectrum SportsNet):&quot;I think he's more of a $30-$35 million player. If you look at some of the guys in that range. Guys like Immanuel Quickley or Tyler Herro, I think Austin is easily in that class and better than actually a lot of guys kind of in that $30-$32 million range.&quot;Buha said that the next season and the playoffs will play a role in how things end, but added that since January, Reaves has been 'penciled' in to make $30 million annually by most executives, whether it's with the Lakers or elsewhere.Buha predicted that it's likely he stays with the Lakers long-term, which has always been Reaves' preferred choice. He cited Reaves opting to go undrafted just so that he could land with LA in 2021. Buha said that the new contract could be a four-year $120,000,000 deal.Lakers' Austin Reaves is reportedly eyeing the same contract as Tyler Herro The Lakers might end up meeting Austin Reaves' reported demands if they offer him a four-year $120,000,000 contract next summer. According to NBC Sports, Reaves is eyeing the exact deal that Tyler Herro has with the Miami Heat. It's the same as Jovan Buha predicted on Thursday.&quot;Reaves will be a free agent. There is zero chance he is picking up his $14.9 million player option, even if he plans to stay with the Lakers. Reaves reportedly wants to be paid in the Tyler Herro range of $30 million a year (and Herro is a good comp in a lot of ways).&quot;Reaves has massive upside offensively and has just reached that level. With more years ahead of him, he can show more potential. The only stumbling block could be his defensive limitations. Reaves has the heart and never lacks effort, but he's not as athletic or strong when guarding his counterparts on the perimeter. Nevertheless, if the Lakers can surround him and Luka Doncic with the right pieces, the $30 million annual deal would be a better option than letting Austin Reaves walk for free.